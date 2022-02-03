Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2022 Monthly Dividend, and February 28, 2022 Rmbs Portfolio Characteristics

March 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of February 28, 2022

Next Dividend Announcement Expected April 13, 2022

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2022. The dividend of $0.045 per share will be paid April 27, 2022, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2022. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on April 13, 2022.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of March 16, 2022, February 28, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had 176,993,049 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2022 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Feb 2022 Dec – Feb Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2022 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value(1) Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Mar) in Mar) (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Pass Through RMBS 15yr 2.5 $ 209,229 $ 212,803 4.03% $ 101.71 2.50% 2.87% 14 160 9.4% 8.0% $ 3,918 $ (4,164) 15yr 4.0 427 450 0.01% 105.22 4.00% 4.54% 46 134 0.7% 0.7% 6 (7) 15yr Total 209,656 213,253 4.04% 101.72 2.50% 2.88% 15 160 9.4% 8.0% 3,924 (4,171) 30yr 2.5 365,631 361,707 6.85% 98.93 2.50% 3.41% 11 345 9.1% 5.3% 8,933 (10,567) 30yr 3.0 4,048,598 4,128,462 78.13% 101.97 3.00% 3.48% 11 347 5.8% 7.1% 102,356 (116,946) 30yr 3.5 242,130 254,730 4.82% 105.20 3.50% 4.04% 24 328 13.5% 16.6% 5,663 (6,256) 30yr 4.0 104,795 111,046 2.10% 105.96 4.00% 4.75% 29 329 26.7% 24.6% 1,615 (1,995) 30yr Total 4,761,154 4,855,945 91.90% 101.99 3.01% 3.53% 12 346 6.9% 7.8% 118,567 (135,764) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,970,810 5,069,198 95.94% 101.98 2.99% 3.50% 12 338 7.0% 7.8% 122,491 (139,935) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 3.0 358,021 40,396 0.76% 11.28 3.00% 3.69% 68 166 17.1% 20.9% (1,916) 1,301 IO 20yr 4.0 13,036 1,591 0.03% 12.20 4.00% 4.57% 122 111 13.5% 15.5% (13) 7 IO 30yr 3.0 89,448 12,941 0.24% 14.47 3.00% 3.66% 54 298 14.2% 14.7% (672) 508 IO 30yr 3.5 769,538 132,111 2.50% 17.17 3.48% 4.00% 52 299 16.6% 18.7% (7,479) 5,609 IO 30yr 4.0 164,847 24,529 0.46% 14.88 4.00% 4.56% 70 282 28.2% 27.7% (1,644) 1,523 IO 30yr 4.5 4,543 772 0.01% 16.99 4.50% 4.99% 140 207 20.0% 24.2% (45) 40 IO 30yr 5.0 2,529 421 0.01% 16.63 5.00% 5.36% 140 207 11.5% 17.6% (23) 23 IO Total 1,401,962 212,761 4.03% 15.18 3.40% 3.98% 59 261 17.9% 20.0% (11,792) 9,011 IIO 30yr 4.0 41,270 2,014 0.04% 4.88 3.75% 4.40% 53 298 53.6% 35.0% 124 (230) Total Structured RMBS 1,443,232 214,775 4.06% 14.88 3.41% 3.99% 59 262 18.9% 20.5% (11,668) 8,781 Total Mortgage Assets $ 6,414,042 $ 5,283,973 100.00% 3.08% 3.61% 22 321 9.7% 10.7% $ 110,823 $ (131,154) Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) 5-Year Treasury Future(3) $ (1,194,000) Jun-2022 $ (35,702) $ 32,030 10-Year Treasury Ultra(4) (270,000) Jun-2022 (29,703) 17,843 TBA (500,000) Mar-2022 (10,132) 12,200 Swaps (1,400,000) Jul-2028 (42,437) 42,437 Swaptions (868,700) Apr-2023 (12,885) 20,334 Hedge Total $ (4,232,700) $ (130,859) $ 124,844 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (20,036) $ (6,310)

(1) Amounts in the tables above exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $335.2 million sold in February 2022, which settle in March 2022. (2) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (3) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $118.28 at February 28, 2022. The market value of the short position was $1,412.3 million. (4) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $141.33 at February 28, 2022. The market value of the short position was $381.6 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio As of February 28, 2022 As of February 28, 2022 Fannie Mae $ 3,579,700 67.7% Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 287,136 5.4% Freddie Mac 1,704,273 32.3% Whole Pool Assets 4,996,837 94.6% Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,283,973 100.0% Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,283,973 100.0%

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $335.2 million sold in February 2022, which settle in March 2022.

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of February 28, 2022 Borrowings(1) Debt Rate in Days Maturity ABN AMRO Bank N.V. $ 412,908 7.6% 0.14% 18 4/12/2022 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 399,470 7.4% 0.15% 13 4/25/2022 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated 379,052 7.0% 0.23% 37 4/13/2022 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 367,437 6.8% 0.16% 18 4/29/2022 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 358,959 6.6% 0.18% 42 9/14/2022 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 337,707 6.3% 0.13% 13 3/21/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 337,363 6.2% 0.30% 36 4/29/2022 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Inc. 334,806 6.2% 0.15% 18 4/25/2022 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 286,077 5.3% 0.18% 35 4/14/2022 Santander Bank, N.A. 283,297 5.2% 0.21% 30 4/25/2022 Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC 260,082 4.8% 0.39% 48 4/25/2022 ING Financial Markets LLC 256,403 4.7% 0.13% 17 3/17/2022 Citigroup Global Markets Inc. 225,487 4.2% 0.21% 29 4/25/2022 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 222,175 4.1% 0.13% 16 3/17/2022 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 219,094 4.1% 0.17% 23 4/22/2022 Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. 197,371 3.7% 0.14% 17 3/17/2022 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 189,048 3.5% 0.19% 17 3/21/2022 Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co. 90,178 1.7% 0.14% 2 3/2/2022 South Street Securities LLC 87,114 1.6% 0.31% 39 4/18/2022 Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC 85,252 1.6% 0.19% 10 3/10/2022 Barclays Capital Inc 42,074 0.8% 0.19% 14 3/14/2022 StoneX Financial Inc. 27,648 0.5% 0.19% 50 4/19/2022 Mizuho Securities USA, Inc 3,671 0.1% 0.57% 11 3/11/2022 Total Borrowings $ 5,402,673 100.0% 0.19% 25 9/14/2022

(1) In February 2022, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $335.2 million, which settle in March 2022 that collateralize approximately $323.1 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above.

Contacts

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.



Robert E. Cauley



Telephone: (772) 231-1400