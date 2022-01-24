Organogenesis Named One of 50 Highest Growth Companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal

CANTON, Mass., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, has been named one of the Boston Business Journal’s (BBJ) Middle Market Leaders, a ranking of the 50 highest growth companies in Massachusetts.

“I am proud of the work we are doing at Organogenesis and that we have been recognized as a Middle Market Leader by the Boston Business Journal, achieving the rank of the 21st highest growth company in Massachusetts,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis. “This recognition is a testament to our market leadership and the dedication and determination of our employees to provide highly-innovative and effective integrated healing solutions that substantially improve the lives of patients while lowering the overall cost of health care.”

“We are pleased to once again honor these middle-market companies for their growth in the past few years,” said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. “These companies have shown durability and innovation in continuing to grow their businesses even during the challenges of the pandemic.”

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. Organogenesis offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative regenerative products to address patient needs across the continuum of care.

