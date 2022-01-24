Otonomy to Host Virtual Investor R&D Event on March 22, 2022

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor R&D Event from 10 a.m. – Noon ET on March 22, 2022.

This event will include presentations by key opinion leaders who will provide background information on tinnitus and hearing loss, and review the positive Phase 1/2 trial results for Otonomy’s OTO-313 and OTO-413 product candidates that target these conditions. Additionally, members of Otonomy’s senior management team will provide an update on ongoing clinical trials and outline next steps for these programs.

External speakers participating in this event include:

  • Barbara Shinn-Cunningham, Ph.D., Director, Carnegie Mellon Neuroscience Institute and Cowan Professor of Auditory Neuroscience, Biomedical Engineering, Psychology, and Electrical & Computer Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University
  • Victoria Sanchez, Au.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery, University of South Florida
  • Anthony Mikulec, M.D., Professor of Otologic, Neurotologic and Skull Base Surgery, Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Saint Louis University
  • John Phillips, Ph.D., MBBS, MRCS (Eng), FRCS (ORL-HNS), Consultant ENT Surgeon, Norfolk & Norwick University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, United Kingdom

To register for Otonomy’s Virtual Investor R&D Event, please sign up here. Registration for this event and access to the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Otonomy’s website at Events | Otonomy Inc. An archived replay of the webcast will be available from the Otonomy website at Events | Otonomy Inc.

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries
Spectrum Science
Lauren Benton
Senior Account Executive
212.899.9731
[email protected]

Investor Inquiries
ICR Westwicke
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
[email protected]

Related Stories

JumpCloud and BambooHR Partner to Accelerate, Automate, and Secure Employee Onboarding and Offboarding

Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Enrollment and Dosing Complete for Phase 2b Viral Challenge Study to Assess Efficacy of Intranasal REVTx 99 for the Prevention of H3N2 Influenza Infection

CohBar to Announce 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 29, 2022

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of IND for its Lead Asset, QRX003, for Netherton Syndrome

Wave Life Sciences to Highlight RNA Base Editing Modality and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Program at Upcoming Scientific and Industry Meetings

Vericel to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on March 22, 2022

You may have missed

JumpCloud and BambooHR Partner to Accelerate, Automate, and Secure Employee Onboarding and Offboarding

CohBar to Announce 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 29, 2022

Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Enrollment and Dosing Complete for Phase 2b Viral Challenge Study to Assess Efficacy of Intranasal REVTx 99 for the Prevention of H3N2 Influenza Infection

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of IND for its Lead Asset, QRX003, for Netherton Syndrome

Vericel to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on March 22, 2022

error: Content is protected !!