PDS Biotech Announces Achievement of an Enrollment Objective in National Cancer Institute-Led Phase 2 Clinical Trial of PDS0101-Based Combination in Advanced HPV-Associated Cancers

NCI achieves the enrollment objective of thirty patients in the checkpoint inhibitor refractory arm of the study

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing molecularly-targeted cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technologies, today announced that the National Cancer Institute (NCI) has achieved the intended enrollment objective of 30 patients in the checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) refractory arm of the NCI-Led Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT04287868) evaluating PDS0101 (Versamune®+HPV16mix) in combination with two investigational immune-modulating agents in advanced HPV-associated cancers. Currently, the study has enrolled 45 patients and will continue to enroll both CPI refractory and CPI naïve patients until the total enrollment of 56 is achieved.

The trial is evaluating the novel triple combination in two groups of patients. Firstly, in second line treatment of recurrent or metastatic HPV-positive cancers including anal, cervical, head and neck, penile, vaginal and vulvar cancers in patients who have not been treated with CPIs (CPI naïve) and have failed at least one standard of care therapy. Secondly, in third-line treatment of the above-listed recurrent or metastatic HPV-positive cancers in patients who have failed at least two standard of care therapies including CPI treatment (CPI refractory).

The NCI, part of the National Institutes of Health, presented highly promising preliminary efficacy and safety data from the trial at the June 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Conference. The NCI plans to present an update in the near future. It was reported earlier this year that median survival of these patients now exceeds 12 months.

“We are pleased the NCI has achieved this important milestone as CPI refractory patients with various HPV-associated cancers have very few effective treatment options and the study data have shown the potential to extend the lives of these patients,” commented Dr. Lauren V. Wood, Chief Medical Officer of PDS Biotech. “All of us at PDS Biotech would like to thank the NCI for all of their efforts in the achievement of this enrollment objective.”

For patients interested in enrolling in this clinical study, please call NCI’s toll-free number 1-800-4-Cancer (1-800-422-6237) (TTY: 1-800-332-8615), email [email protected], and/or visit the website: https://trials.cancer.gov.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of molecularly targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technology platforms.

Our Versamune®-based molecularly targeted products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The Company’s pipeline products address various cancers including HPV16-associated cancers (anal, cervical, head and neck, penile, vaginal, vulvar) and breast, colon, lung, prostate, and ovarian cancers.

Our Infectimune™-based vaccines have demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T-cell responses including long-lasting memory T-cell responses. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

