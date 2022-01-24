Picsart Launches AI-Generated Fonts, Paving the Way for Asset Creation by Artificial Intelligence

Developed by Picsart AI Research (PAIR), the company is introducing its first ever end-to-end solution for fonts generated by AI

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, today announced its first ever end-to-end solution for fonts generated by artificial intelligence.





This project began as part of a Picsart hackathon last year and developed into a full fledged AI-generated font solution. Creators on the Picsart platform can already access and apply over 30 of these unique fonts as part of Picsart Gold, with additional fonts added monthly.

“In the last decade, we’ve seen a shift in written communication becoming increasingly visual,” said Anush Ghambaryan, Director of AI and Machine Learning at Picsart. “As the demand for visual communication increases, so does the need for new and unlimited options for creation. Fonts are one of the most popular features in our entire content library, and this new technology opens the door for infinite font creation.”

Picsart AI Research (PAIR) develops new fonts with AI by training models with a large dataset of selected fonts, allowing the models to create glyphs – letters, symbols and numbers – from the provided input, like a font related keyword or tag. The technology creates thousands of glyphs, and then converts the glyphs to a vectorized image, after passing additional checks such as quality control, and creates a font file in the most common font file types: .TTF or .OTF format.

“At PAIR, we’re on an exciting mission to innovate and develop the best AI tools and products to empower creative communication for everyone,” said Humphrey Shi, Chief Scientist at Picsart and PAIR Founder and Lead. “And releasing this new font generation solution is a great start. The future applications for designers, creators and businesses to use this technology is exciting as it will reduce time and cost, and increase the possibilities for design and communication.”

Picsart launched PAIR last year with Shi to accelerate AI research, development and products at this new innovation hub, which has already released industry leading research and tools – including a one-tap Background Remove tool.

This news comes just after the company made its world-class creative tools available to businesses through the opening of its API. The API offering includes AI and image tools that make photos and videos stand out, and processes them faster. Picsart also has plans to integrate AI fonts into its API offering. To apply these fonts to your own creations, download the app or visit picsart.com.

About Picsart

Picsart is the world’s largest digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app. Every month, the Picsart community creates, remixes, and shares billions of visual stories using the company’s powerful and easy-to-use editing tools. Picsart has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates, and more. Picsart is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android, Windows devices and on the Web. Headquartered in Miami, with offices around the world, Picsart is backed by SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Partners, and others. Download the app or visit picsart.com for more information.

Contacts

Media Contact

Jenna Black



Senior PR & Communications Manager



[email protected]