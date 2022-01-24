Pramana Launches Digital Pathology as a Service Platform, Offering Comprehensive and Scalable Glass Slide Digitization for Health Systems

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pramana, Inc., an AI-enabled health-tech company modernizing the pathology sector, launched its Digital Pathology as a Service (DPaaS) solution for creating digital pathology repositories and also announced its first commercial agreement. The DPaaS platform offers a first-of-its-kind service to efficiently digitize pathology slides to meet the needs of pathologists, researchers, and clinicians.

Despite the potential value and impact of digitizing pathology archives, few pathology labs have achieved large scale digital libraries. Due to the vastly different slide preparation methods over the years as well as the deterioration of slides in storage, the highly labor-intensive process often results in poor quality and inconsistent images. Pramana’s vertically integrated solution offers a completely automated means for digitization at scale, enabling significant operational efficiencies by limiting human intervention.

“It is often misconstrued that the challenges with going digital for tissue and body fluid slides end with the purchase of a scanner,” said Prasanth Perugupalli, Chief Product Officer at Pramana. “We realized that the greater pain and costs lie in the human capital needed to operate the scanners, which includes making the correct parametric selections and qualifying each whole slide image for any errors after the scanning is completed. Pramana’s DPaaS solution overcomes these challenges with minimal burden on the labs and delivers quality-assured whole slide images with standardized and open data formats.”

Pramana uses its intelligent whole slide image acquisition system, fed by a robot and analyzed by proprietary algorithms, to achieve 100% real-time, fully automated quality assessment. A single scanning cluster is capable of scanning over 1,000 slides per day, and Pramana can scale up or down efficiently to achieve customer-desired throughput.

Pramana’s first commercial agreement with Mayo Clinic is a multi-year collaboration that includes an industry-leading initiative to digitize 5 million slides – one of the largest digitization efforts in the world to date, at an unprecedented rate.

Pramana will introduce its DPaaS solution at the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathologists (USCAP) Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, March 19–24 (booth #728). For more information or to schedule a meeting with Pramana, contact [email protected].

About Pramana, Inc.

Pramana, Inc., a health-tech company founded by nference, inc., enables seamless digital adoption by pathology labs and medical centers. Built upon extensive industry experience and patented technological innovation, Pramana is a gateway for pathologists and physicians to utilize AI-enabled decision support. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., and backed by Matrix Capital, a global leader in customized investment solutions, and NTTVC, a leading firm backing diverse founders within the technology spectrum. For more information, visit www.pramana.ai.

