Progress Introduces Enhanced IT Infrastructure Observability and Security with Latest Release of WhatsUp Gold

WhatsUp Gold 2022 leverages the powerful capabilities of Progress Flowmon to help organizations improve the visibility, security and reliability of their infrastructure

BEDFORD, Mass., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced the latest release of Progress® WhatsUp® Gold, its award-winning IT infrastructure monitoring software. With today’s WhatsUp Gold release, less than six months after Progress’ acquisition of Kemp, Progress introduces integration with the comprehensive network traffic performance monitoring and diagnostics capabilities of Progress® Flowmon® along with the monitoring of Progress® LoadMaster®. Progress now offers organizations a comprehensive and easy-to-understand view of their networks’ performance from a single pane of glass.

With hybrid and remote work environments, system administrators are increasingly facing the challenge of effectively managing complex, multi-vendor, hybrid environments that span beyond their network edge. Powerful, vendor-agnostic visibility is required in order to accomplish this pivotal, ever-present task while minimizing business impact from service issues and downtime. Now more than ever, the ability to synthesize insights from multiple infrastructure vantage points is critical.

WhatsUp Gold 2022 builds on its interactive mapping interface and total ecosystem visibility through integration with Flowmon that surfaces deep network performance insights in a single dashboard. IT operations teams can now simplify troubleshooting with consolidated access to WhatsUp Gold native infrastructure monitoring view combined with advanced network telemetry. When an organization deploys WhatsUp Gold 2022, when network issues occur, time to resolution is optimized which reduces impact on the business. Joint deployments of WhatsUp Gold and Flowmon also mean that customers can benefit from anomaly detection capabilities that help to improve their overall security posture, reducing the risk of threat actors and infrastructure compromise.

“To manage all aspects of hybrid infrastructure monitoring, organizations often end up with dozens of independent tools that don’t natively work together and may be collecting the same data leading to significant levels of inefficiency,” said Jason Dover, VP, Product Strategy, Enterprise Application Experience, Progress. “To reduce complexity and increase efficiency, a unified approach to network infrastructure and security visibility is required. By integrating WhatsUp Gold with Flowmon, Progress enables customers with the right information in context, to identify the leading indicators of infrastructure performance and network issues in order to prevent them from happening in the first place.”

In addition to Flowmon integration, this release of WhatsUp Gold introduces native monitoring of LoadMaster ADCs and Microsoft Teams alert group notifications.

WhatsUp Gold IT infrastructure monitoring solution empowers operations teams to monitor and manage their business applications and the resources that support them to ensure high levels of performance and availability. WhatsUp Gold was named a 2021 “Network Monitoring Emotional Footprint Champion” by SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, and regularly receives high marks from peer-to-peer review sites such as G2.

The latest release of WhatsUp Gold is available today. For more information, visit https://www.whatsupgold.com.

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to build the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress, WhatsUp, Kemp, LoadMaster and Flowmon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.