Regions Bank Taps Dave Strickert as Corporate Credit Products Leader

Thirty-five-year finance industry veteran to lead credit products bankers supporting Diversified Industries, Specialized Industries, Real Estate Banking, and Equipment Finance clients.





BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regions Bank on Tuesday announced it has hired Dave Strickert to lead Corporate Credit Products, part of Regions’ Credit Products Group within Corporate Banking.

Strickert joins Regions after a 30-plus-year career at Bank of America, where he most recently served as managing director and group head of its Leveraged Finance team in the Wholesale Credit division. In his new role with Regions, Strickert will lead Credit Products teams supporting Diversified Industries, Specialized Industries, Real Estate Banking, and Regions Equipment Finance Company (REFCO) clients. These teams – numbering approximately 200 Regions professionals – are responsible for credit origination, underwriting, and portfolio management functions for Corporate Banking commitments and relationships in markets throughout Regions’ high-growth footprint covering the Southeast, the Midwest, Texas, and beyond.

“Dave brings unparalleled portfolio management, risk management, and business development experience to the Regions Corporate Credit Products team,” said Tim Monte, head of Credit Products at Regions Bank. “The depth and breadth of his credit and leadership experience will be invaluable not only to our teams but also to our clients. In addition, his passion for a superior client experience is a perfect match for the growth we are building at Regions as we serve more clients throughout our fast-growing footprint.”

During his tenure at Bank of America, Strickert led a large team focused on underwriting and managing leveraged loan transactions for the portfolio companies of the bank’s most important financial sponsor clients. He has significant experience in multiple industry sectors and a deep understanding of complex transactions that can help business clients reach long-term goals. During his time at Bank of America, Strickert also worked in the Special Assets Group, where he managed the workout of troubled credits.

“The Corporate Credit Products team has realized positive momentum over the last several years as Regions Bank has built consistent, sustainable growth in meeting the complex financial needs of business clients,” said Strickert. “I feel that my experience will help continue and further enhance this momentum and further strengthen the client experience as we provide valuable solutions to our clients seeking to strengthen their operations and grow.”

Strickert succeeds Mike Mason, who was recently elevated to lead Regions’ Mergers and Acquisitions integration team.

Strickert earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of Missouri at Columbia.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $163 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

