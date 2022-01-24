Reklaim Launches New SaaS-Based Privacy Subscription to Compliment Growing Compensation Mode

New privacy subscription is immediately accretive to the revenue line.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – March 17, 2022) – Reklaim, (OTCQB: MYIDF) (TSXV: MYID), formerly Killi Ltd (“Reklaim,” “Killi”), a destination for consumers to access and reclaim their personal data, launches a privacy-focused SaaS-based subscription service, Reklaim Privacy, comprised of a suite of services for consumers who choose to protect, rather than sell their data. Reklaim Privacy can be purchased monthly or annually and alerts consumers automatically when their data has been exposed in a data breach and when their passwords have been compromised. Customers of Reklaim Privacy can then decide if they would like to add this breached data to their Reklaim profile. In addition to data and password breach detection, Reklaim Privacy users can access a Reklaim Virtual Privacy Network (VPN) that obfuscates the location and IP data coming from their mobile handset to limit the tracking from advertising companies.

“Reklaim’s mission is to provide every consumer on the planet with access to their data so they can decide what they would like to do with this data. Reklaim Privacy introduces options for consumers who would rather protect their data than sell it. By providing an ecosystem that allows first and foremost access, followed by the options of compensation, data privacy, or a bit of both, we believe Reklaim now has a product suite that can service all consumers in all markets,” said Neil Sweeney, CEO & Founder of Reklaim.

With data breaches increasing 60% in 2021 to a record high of 1,862, consumer data has never been more exposed. Alerting consumers when their personal data has been compromised is valuable to prevent fraud and identity theft. Reklaim Privacy scans on average over 14 new data breaches each week to determine if a Reklaim user has been affected.

To learn more about Reklaim Privacy and sign up, please visit https://www.reklaimyours.com/privacy

About Reklaim

Offering compliant, first-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data that has been collected and sold without the consumer’s explicit consent for years. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account where, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data. For more information about Reklaim, visit https://investors.reklaimyours.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving several risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of the Company’s future performance. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company may not receive the final approval of the TSXV for the Offering; the Company may not be able to repay the Debentures and may be required to renegotiate the terms of the Debentures on substantially prejudicial terms than the current terms of the Debentures; and the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations and economic activity in general; and the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Company Contact:

Ira Levy

CFO

1-855-908-DATA

Email: [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117135