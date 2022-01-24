Revv Disrupts the Business Operations Landscape with Data Studio Feature

The no-code data onboarding feature redefines document workflow automation standards across industries, giving organizations a radically new way to optimize, speed and scale business processes





MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#business—Revv, the leading document workflow automation platform, strengthens its capabilities with the Data Studio feature.

Data is the heart of business processes. As the business scales, companies deploy multiple applications to meet the business requirements of their teams including sales, human resources, finance, business operations, legal, procurement and others. However, any glitch in the data or inaccurate data mapping between the applications can ripple throughout the organization. Revv’s Data Studio feature ensures the document workflows work in tandem with the data stored in external business platforms.

Data Studio combats the long-standing data onboarding pain via APIs, scripts and codes; and lifts the dependency on developers. The no-code data mapping feature makes data ingestion and data onboarding between Revv and third-party platforms a matter of minutes. The users can map data fields via an intuitive point-and-click and drag-and-drop experience.

Regardless of the magnitude or complexity of the data, it captures accurate information that helps businesses to create precise documents thereby reducing the turnaround time involved with different business processes.

As a result, it enables organizations of all sizes to onboard existing and new clients with ease, optimize business operations and accelerate business growth.

Data Studio equips business teams to:

Unite Revv’s document workflows to the company’s overall business processes

Integrate crucial business platforms including Salesforce, HubSpot, Box, NetSuite, SAP ERP and automate document workflows

Create connected digital experiences including eSignature support

Once the integration and data mapping are done, Revv automatically populates the document with the information fed into the business platforms and triggers the associated document workflows and eSignature process as defined by the business teams.

“Our customers are at the focus of everything we do,” said Rishi Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder at Revv. “By leveraging Data Studio capabilities, our customers are experiencing optimized document workflows and business process excellence. It builds data transparency and data accuracy throughout the business platforms.”

“The Data Studio feature builds bridges across applications and processes. It further solidifies our mission to help customers drive business growth and scale their business easily,” said Sameer Goel, COO and co-founder at Revv.

Revv empowers its customers including FinancialForce, H&CO, Livspace and NGU Sports Lighting to achieve:

70%-90% time saving

10X-100X productivity increase

Get started with Data Studio and amplify document workflow automation:

Gain an in-depth understanding of how Data Studio works, schedule a demo here.

Learn how Revv is revolutionizing document automation, visit the Revv page.

About Revv:

Revv is a leading document workflow automation platform that enables professionals and companies of all sizes to run their business securely from anywhere, anytime and any device. Supported by Lightspeed and Matrix Partners, Revv boosts business operations of more than 10,000 customers worldwide with no-code document workflows, streamlined eSigning processes, cross-system integrations and legally vetted templates. Revv features include Data Studio, intuitive approvals, native APIs, Zapier integrations, real-time collaboration, analytics, cloud-based storage and audit trails.

For more information, go to www.revv.so or email us at [email protected].

Visit the Revv blog at www.revv.so/blog and follow Revv on Twitter, Linkedin and Instagram.

