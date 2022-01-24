SANBlaze Releases Major Updates to NVMe Test Suite, Including PCIe Gen5 and SR-IOV

Comprehensive Upgrades Include New Linux Capabilities, Enhanced APIs

LITTLETON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#API–SANBlaze Technology Inc., a leading worldwide provider of advanced storage test and validation technologies, today released major enhancements to its widely adopted NVMe qualification platform. The company’s Certified by SANBlaze test suite update, available via versions 8.4 and 10.4, now supports all aspects of NVMe qualification with the addition of PCIe Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) capabilities and implementation of enhanced features for a range of NVMe specifications, including ZNS, VDM, TCG, SRIS/SRNS clocking, OPAL/Ruby and T10/DIF. A variety of updates for APIs and Linux are included.

Linux Distribution Upgrade and Security Enhancements



A functionally equivalent version, v10.4, upgrades the Linux distribution to a modern CentOS Stream core, bringing the security and compatibility of a modern Linux distribution to SANBlaze systems. SANBlaze Software Version 10.4 ships with both Python 2 and Python 3 installed (note that SANBlaze’ s Python test scripts require Python 3.)

A new UI allows local management, alleviating the reliance on a remote connection. Enhanced system security incorporates the latest encryption methods for compatibility with cloud-based computing.

Enhanced API Support



Enhanced Python and XML APIs provide access to all tests and features, enabling integration of SANBlaze SBExpress™ NVMe systems into customers’ existing test infrastructure ─ all fully compatible with the company’s recently released PCIe Gen5 test and validation products.

​”SANBlaze is excited to enhance the Certified by SANBlaze test suite with the addition of SR-IOV, a hardware standard that allows a PCI Express device, including NVMe drives, to present themselves as multiple virtual devices to a hypervisor,” said Vince Asbridge, CEO, SANBlaze. “Working with early adopters of SR-IOV for NVMe has made this new release an invaluable test tool, allowing compliance testing of virtual PCIe devices under our SBExpress framework and our new Python API.”

Broad Range of Updates



The following features are highlighted in this release:

​SR-IOV (Single Root I/O Virtualization)

Comprehensive Python API for integration into existing test infrastructure

MI in-band testing

MI/VDM error injection (manipulation of the PCIe VDM header)

24G SAS target support with Quarch error injection

Linux distribution upgrade for IT security

V15 base NVMe and MI conformance, including MI 1.1 support

Ability to specify an interpacket delay in multi-packet MI request commands

TCP/IP NVMe fabric up to 200G

SGL error injection

T10 DIF error injection

Script editor capability from the GUI

“Certified by SANBlaze is the most robust test suite now being recognized and adopted by major SSD manufacturers and system OEMs as a cost-savings test infrastructure that reduces validation overhead expense and accelerates time-to-market schedules,” said Rick Walsh, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing at SANBlaze. “With the addition of the SR-IOV virtual function support, we continue to progress toward a true certification test paradigm for the entire storage market. This test suite has been one of the most successful launches in company history and we continue to gain market share as the adoption rate of our Certified by SANBlaze continues to increase.”

​Availability and Product Information



To download the new software visit www.sanblaze.com/customer-downloads. Whitepapers that detail testing of NVMe-MI over PCIe VDM, and verification for NVMe SSDs (Python support), ZNS, and TCG Opal SSC are available at www.sanblaze.com/white-papers.

SANBlaze is running a promotion on our SBExpress-RM4 NVMe Test Platform system. Details are available at https://www.sanblaze.com/rm4-promotion.

​About SANBlaze



​​​SANBlaze is a pioneer in storage testing and validation technologies. SANBlaze systems are deployed in the test and development labs of most major storage hardware and software vendors worldwide.​ SANBlaze is revolutionizing the NVMe SAN and PCIe device qualification markets by offering NVMe testing end-to-end. We are first to market with a solution that tests native NVMe and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) for complete end-to-end testing of your entire system, using single-port or dual-port drives.

