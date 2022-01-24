Selector Closes $33M in Funding for Industry’s First Data-Centric Network and IT Operational Intelligence Platform

Led by Two Bear Capital, SineWave Ventures and Atlantic Bridge, Series A funding will fuel GTM, R&D and expansion efforts to transform network performance across all industries

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Selector, the leading provider of network-aware AIOps, observability and analytics for multi-cloud, today announced its Series A round for $28 million, bringing total funding to $33M. The company was founded in 2019 by former Juniper Networks executives and industry veterans, Kannan Kothandaraman and Nitin Kumar. Selector Analytics provides hyper speed-to-value for operations with usable AIOps and zero-touch analytics across any and all data. This round of funding was led by Two Bear Capital, SineWave Ventures, and Atlantic Bridge. Comcast Ventures and Azure Capital Partners are also investors in the company. The new funds will be used to execute Selector’s go-to-market (GTM) strategy, invest in R&D, and expand its market reach in North America. The platform is already successfully deployed by multiple Fortune 500 customers.

“Our priority at NBC Sports is delivering uninterrupted coverage as we broadcast live action from sporting events across the globe,” said Harry Ryan, Senior Director of Network Technologies at NBC Sports. “In order to serve our viewers, we have to rapidly build entire new networks no matter where in the world the events are taking place. Over the last two years, Selector Analytics has provided valuable insights on configuration changes and network analytics.”

Today’s announcement marks the official launch of Selector Analytics, which normalizes clusters and correlates metrics, logs, configuration, events, and alerts from multi-cloud network, application, and security data sources. The platform delivers actionable insights through an intuitive user experience that enables operations to proactively diagnose and remediate issues. Unique to Selector Analytics is the ability to use popular collaboration tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, and get insights in seconds using natural language. Such Google-like simplicity eliminates hours of painstaking data hunting and gathering, enabling teams to improve mean time to repair (MTTR) while increasing efficiency, slashing operational overhead and eliminating downtime.

“Our goal is to keep service up – always,” said Ammar Musheer, Senior Manager, Video Network and Infrastructure at Bell Canada. “With Selector Analytics, we are constantly monitoring availability and performance. If an abnormal condition arises, we take immediate action.”

According to Global Market Insights, the AIOps market is ripe for opportunity, exceeding $2 billion in 2020 and on track to grow over 20% from 2021 to 2027. Two Bear Capital, SineWave Ventures and Atlantic Bridge invested in Selector because of the team’s extensive experience and deep domain expertise in networking, applications, and machine learning. The platform’s ability to ingest all manner of data from any data source and provide actionable observability is critical to teams working on multicloud infrastructures.

“At Selector, we have assembled a world-class team looking to transform the AIOps space. By merging networking, AIOps, and observability into a single platform, Selector is approaching the space uniquely. Our mission is to eliminate downtime and empower operations with tools to be more efficient and productive in their jobs,” said Kannan Kothandaraman, Co-Founder and CEO, Selector. “Our customers are having amazing success with the platform and are expanding to new problems they once thought unsolvable.”

Multicloud services are critical to the next phase of internet growth and the economy as a whole. The ability to rapidly triage complex cloud environments requires instant analysis across multiple domains, which is costly and time-consuming to achieve using manual methods for data aggregation and event correlation. Historically, operations teams have had to cross both organizational and tool boundaries to draw actionable insights using many static dashboards – a reactive, often ineffective approach. By contrast, Selector Analytics empowers operations teams to instantly detect anomalies in an environment of increasing complexity and criticality, and maximize the potential of multicloud.

“Existing monitoring solutions are single-domain, manual, and complex, making rapid event correlation and analysis tedious, frustrating, and often impossible,” said Nitin Kumar, Co-Founder and CTO of Selector. “Selector abstracts all of that complexity and enables automated remediation using elastic data ingestion, declarative transformations, and data-centric machine learning.”

Selector empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI- and ML-based operations intelligence. As the industry’s first network-aware operations intelligence platform, Selector Analytics converges network, applications, and IT system observability across heterogeneous data sources and provides actionable insights. Selector’s customer base includes Internet Service Providers (ISP), Media, Financial institutions, Cloud Service Providers (CSP), and Retail. Founded in 2019, Selector is backed by Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge, Sinewave Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and many key angel investors. Learn more at www.selector.ai or schedule a demo.

