Seven Hills Realty Trust Enters into a $125 Million Master Repurchase Facility with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) today announced that it has entered into an agreement for a $125 million master repurchase facility with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (“Wells Fargo”), which SEVN may use to leverage its commercial mortgage loan investments, subject to customary requirements. The facility has a three-year term, provides for advances of up to 80% of a whole loan investment and has an accordion feature to increase the facility to $250 million. Interest on advances under the facility will be calculated at SOFR plus a competitive margin.

Doug Lanois, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, made the following statement:

“This new financing arrangement with Wells Fargo further diversifies SEVN’s capital sources at attractive pricing that will help with the continued execution of our business strategy and enhance our return on equity. In combination with SEVN’s existing secured financings, this repurchase facility increases the company’s total debt capacity to more than $750 million, providing ample runway to expand our investment portfolio to nearly $1 billion in total committed capital.”

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $33 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

