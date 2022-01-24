Sheppard Mullin Strengthens Corporate Practice in New York

Edward Welch Expands Firm’s Capital Markets Capabilities on East Coast and Firmwide

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce that Edward (Ned) Welch has joined the firm’s Corporate and Securities practice group as a partner in the New York office. Welch’s hire follows the recent addition of capital markets partner Edwin Astudillo in San Diego (Del Mar) and is the ninth partner to join Sheppard Mullin this year. He joins the firm from Fried Frank.

“Ned has considerable expertise in the areas of capital markets, securities and corporate governance. His addition supports our continued focus on growing and strengthening our transactional practices, especially in the New York market,” said Jon Newby, Sheppard Mullin’s vice chairman.

Corporate and Securities practice group leader John Hempill added, “Ned is a well-versed practitioner who enhances our corporate capabilities in the New York office, which is well positioned to serve clients on complex domestic and cross-border transactions. We’re thrilled Ned has joined us.”

Welch represents clients in corporate finance and capital markets transactions, including the representation of public and private companies, underwriters, private equity sponsors and selling stockholders in domestic and international public offerings and private placements such as initial public offerings, follow-on and secondary equity offerings, investment grade and convertible debt offerings, acquisition financings, SPAC transactions and related capital market and private equity matters. In addition, he has deep experience advising clients on a broad range of securities law, corporate governance and public reporting matters. He received his B.A. from Connecticut College and his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law.

About Sheppard Mullin’s Corporate and Securities Practice

One of the firm’s core strengths, Sheppard Mullin’s Corporate and Securities practice group assists clients throughout the United States and abroad in maximizing their business opportunities. We represent clients that range from private to public companies and from startups and emerging businesses to international corporations. We are proud to offer CRADLE TO LIQUIDITY® services. We provide general business legal advice, assist in structuring and implementing major transactions, prepare agreements to address unique business arrangements and consult with clients to resolve major business and ownership issues. We handle such matters as initial and later stage venture and other financings; leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations; public offerings; mergers and acquisitions; SEC compliance; private equity transactions; real estate capital markets transactions; corporate, LLC and partnership formation; and corporate partnering, joint venture and other strategic alliance arrangements. Because of our diverse client base, we have experience representing substantial entities in complicated multinational and multi-state transactions, as well as advising smaller and emerging clients on the full spectrum of business matters.

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full-service AmLaw 50 firm with more than 1,000 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm’s clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

Contacts

KARA EYER

(312) 499-0533

[email protected]