SightCall Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of Most Innovative Companies

Visual assistance trailblazer ranked #4 in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality category

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#artificialintelligence–SightCall, a global leader of visual assistance, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. The company was ranked No. 4 in the Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality category.

This year’s list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole, ultimately thriving in today’s ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today, with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

Founded in 2008, SightCall is an AR-powered visual assistance platform empowering enterprise service organizations to improve efficiency, enhance service and reduce carbon footprint through human-guided and self-guided digital experiences. Fast Company highlighted that while most Big Tech Mixed Reality (XR) remains hype, SightCall is a company that is making meaningful, innovative strides in AR that works now for Fortune 2000 companies across Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Utilities, Insurance and more. Additionally, SightCall operates on the technology that is already used today – including mobile devices, tablets and smart glasses.

“To be recognized as a top Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality innovator is a tremendous honor for our company,” said Thomas Cottereau, founder and CEO of SightCall. “When SightCall was founded, we had a vision to build a solution that would digitally transform the way technicians and service agents executed tasks – tackling workforce inefficiencies, while empowering them to work at their absolute best. Today, we are proud to work with hundreds of the world’s most recognized brands, enabling them to optimize business challenges through human-guided and self-guided visual AR experiences. This recognition is a testament to the talent of our team as they enthusiastically change the future of work and build a more sustainable future for enterprises.”

The SightCall platform lets customer service reps and technical experts offer real-time video support – with overlaid digital graphics – to customers in remote locations. Customers or technicians point their camera at problem areas, then SightCall deploys AR and AI to guide them through the steps needed to solve their problem. In 2021, SightCall launched SightCall Digital Flows, adding digital process automation to its expanding platform, and enabling service organizations to digitize and improve processes across multiple business lines. Customers and technicians can now self-serve, having access to fast and easy AR assistance sessions designed to fix or report specific problems quickly without the need for a live agent.

Fast Company also highlighted the value of SightCall’s live speech interpreters and real-time AI speech translations to meet the need of multinational companies assisting customers all over the world.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About SightCall

SightCall is the world’s leading visual assistance platform utilizing AR and AI technology to digitally transform enterprise workforces with human-guided and self-guided experiences that improve efficiency, safety, service and sustainability. SightCall provides instant, remote access to knowledge and expertise needed by workers and customers to address, document and resolve service challenges – enabling enterprises to improve experiences, scale resources and reduce carbon footprint. The company’s global customer base is comprised of Fortune 2000 enterprises across Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom, Utilities, Retail and more. SightCall is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Austin, Boston, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Singapore and Melbourne. Visit www.sightcall.com to learn more.

Contacts

Katie Smart



[email protected]