SkyPoint FCU Teams with Banzai to Teach Financial Literacy at Gaithersburg High School, Montgomery College, Frederick Community College, and the University of the District of Columbia

GERMANTOWN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyPoint Federal Credit Union (SkyPoint), a premier, member-owned financial institution, and Banzai, an award-winning financial education content platform, have announced a partnership to teach financial literacy across area high schools and community colleges. The first program launched early this year at Gaithersburg High School with 80 students.

SkyPoint will sponsor the use of the Banzai platform to guide Gaithersburg High School’s financial literacy program. The curriculum will include topics ranging from healthy spending and saving habits, how to build credit, buying your first car, and how to establish long-term wealth. Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and provides students with the tools to create a sound financial future.

“We are excited to launch our partnership with Banzai at Gaithersburg High School and be part of the school’s financial literacy program,” said Audra Pettus, Director of Community Relations for SkyPoint. “We hope that these students will transfer the best practices they learn to their real lives and have a strong foundation for financial success.”

SkyPoint and Banzai are planning to expand similar programs with Montgomery College in March, the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) in April, and Frederick Community College within the next six months to a year.

“Thanks to SkyPoint Federal Credit Union, area students will now have access to a wide array of courses and resources designed to help prepare them for our increasingly complex world,” says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “We wouldn’t be able to provide these tools without their support.”

About SkyPoint Federal Credit Union (SkyPoint)



SkyPoint is one of the premier financial institutions serving Montgomery County, MD; Frederick County, MD; Arlington County, VA; Alexandria and Falls Church, VA; and the District of Columbia. SkyPoint is a Community Development Financial Institution and a designated Juntos Avanzamos credit union. To learn more, visit www.skypointfcu.com.

About Banzai



Banzai is an award-winning, interactive content platform that teaches real-world finance. More than 80,000 teachers and more than 2 million students across the U.S. have used Banzai for financial education. For more information, visit www.teachbanzai.com.

