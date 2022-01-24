S+S Industries’ New Facility Makes It the World’s Largest Busbar Plating Operation

Increases plating capacity to over 2,300,000 lbs per month for the power generation industry

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Already one of the only companies in the United States to offer tin-on-aluminum and silver and tin plating for copper busbars, S+S Industries (“S+S”) announced today that its expansion into a new facility in Southeast Houston will effectively make it the largest busbar plating company operating today by capacity.

The new facility will increase the S+S footprint to 120,000 square feet dedicated to busbar plating. The company’s copper busbar plating capacity will grow exponentially, from roughly 300,000 pounds of output per month to over 1.3 million pounds.

S+S’ warehousing capacity will increase dramatically, as well, strengthening its ability to serve as a hub-and-spoke distribution system that reduces customers’ shipping and storage costs. The new facility will raise the per-customer inventory space allowance from six months’ worth to nearly a full year.

“We have multiple automated, state-of-the-art machines for copper busbar plating,” said Greg Andrews, Vice President of S+S Industries. “Our new location will also provide additional warehouse and inventory space so we can deliver even higher value to our customers via just-in-time shipping, optimal commodity pricing timing, direct-to-customer shipping and more.”

S+S Industries offers turnkey plating and coating, assembly, and warehousing services to a wide variety of industries. For more than 40 years, S+S Industries has infused every project with exceptional quality and swift turn-around, and we continue to uphold a reputation built on repeat business and lasting relationships. Headquartered in Houston, S+S Industries is committed to providing each customer with dedicated service and the consistency they need to stay competitive in today’s just-in-time manufacturing environment. For more information, please visit www.ssind.com.

