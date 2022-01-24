Standard Solar and U.S. Light Energy Complete 11.5 MW Solar Project, Reducing Electricity Costs for New York’s Tri-County Energy Consortium of 28 Municipalities and School Districts

Schools, towns and villages unite to reduce their electricity costs

ROCKVILLE, Md. & LATHAM, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NYSERDA–More than 28 municipalities and school districts across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties in New York are reducing their electricity costs and boosting the state’s clean energy portfolio with solar energy. Standard Solar, a nationally recognized solar energy company, and its partner, U.S. Light Energy, a New York-based distributed solar developer, have completed an 11.52 megawatt-combined solar project for members of the Tri-County Energy Consortium.

“Schools and community play a significant role in reaching students, parents, neighbors and local decision-makers to encourage clean energy action,” said Mike Streams, Chief Development Officer, Standard Solar, the project’s owner and operator. “We’re proud to have provided the funding needed to make this project happen and applaud the Tri-County Energy Consortium for its efforts and commitment to solar.”

“Members of the Consortium will collectively save between $400-$500/K annually from the arrays,” said John Warneck, Executive Director of the Tri-County Energy Consortium.

“With their dedication to accelerating the adoption of solar energy, Tri-County Energy Consortium is setting the standard for other communities to follow,” said Mark Richardson, CEO, U.S. Light Energy, the project’s developer. “This project’s success is underscored by the variety of challenges the team had to overcome, including changes in New York’s solar policy and the pandemic. Kudos to the team and the Consortium for persevering and pushing forward a great project helping them create a pathway to achieve their renewable energy goals.”

“Building these projects has been a challenging three-year process,” added Warneck. “But, even when things looked bleakest, U.S. Light Energy and Standard Solar kept at it and delivered for us. They are great partners.”

The approximately $7.6 million project received more than $1 million in funding from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) through NY-Sun, the state’s signature $1.8 billion initiative to advance the scale-up of solar and make solar energy more accessible to homes, businesses, and communities. Each participating school district and local government will receive savings on their electric bills in proportion to the percentage of electricity they use out of the total for all participants.

About U.S. Light Energy

U.S. Light Energy is a Latham, New York-based distributed generation energy development company specializing in solar and renewable energy solutions, including community solar, for residential communities and commercial customers. We work on behalf of all interested parties: land and business owners, local authorities (AHJs), engineering firms, product vendors, contractors, and financiers to create distributed energy projects where everyone can participate in creating a better future for our children and our planet. For more information, visit www.USLightEnergy.com.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar, as well as solar + storage, to businesses, institutions, farms, governments, communities and utilities. Building on 17 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in the development, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 250 megawatts of solar across the United States. Standard Solar is based in Rockville, Md. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter: @StandardSolar.

