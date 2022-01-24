Stats Perform and Teads Align on Global Data Partnership

Stats Performs’ comprehensive sports data will power ads within Teads’ global platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teads, the global media platform, announces a new partnership with Stats Perform, the world’s leading sports data provider. Through this new integration, advertisers and their agencies will be able to harness live sports data and connect it to marketing campaigns in real-time, within Teads’ high-Attention, inRead, formats.

Stats Perform collects, analyses and delivers data from international sport as it unfolds. From basic live scores to detailed analysis of every event, and data enriched with AI, the breadth and depth of insights available covers over 4,000 competitions and 500,000 matches annually. In a year packed with sports events such as the Men’s’ FIFA World Cup and Women’s UEFA Euros competition, this granularity is especially appealing to brands at a time when user data is being deprecated. Stats Perform fuels data-driven advertising with the world’s best sports data, allowing for easily integrated and scalable solutions.

By integrating Stats Perform’s sports data API with Teads Studio’s Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO), marketers will be able to capitalize on key sports moments with tailored, data-driven messaging. Sports-based triggers go beyond traditional targeting tactics, and generate premium revenue by driving engagement, improving Clickthrough Rate (CTR) and building brand awareness.

Data driven advertising (DDA) distinguishes brands and creates unique opportunities to promote products, messaging, or promotions. Brands can activate ad campaigns that cut through ad saturation and, more successfully, reach the target customers during the most favorable times.

Tactics like time-sensitive messaging are easily powered by Stats Perform’s DDA feeds, allowing for customizable team and player-based notifications that capture fans’ attention and bring brands closer to the action. Brands can genuinely connect with target customers in a cost-effective way, by putting advertising dollars directly towards reaching desired audiences.

Steve Xeller, Stats Perform CRO, said: “In partnering with Teads, we are thrilled to be offering marketers the ability to leverage best-in-class, live sports data to deliver more effective and personalized messages to their target audiences on a global scale.”

As regulation increases around user privacy and the deprecation of third-party cookies accelerates, user data is becoming increasingly scarce and expensive for brands. Therefore, advertisers are looking for more sustainable data sources to help deliver unique and engaging ad experiences for consumers. The partnership will help create exactly these kinds of high-attention, real time, moments for advertisers.

Teads’ inRead technology allows ads to be inserted into editorial content without disrupting the user experience. Teads’ creative arm, Teads Studio, works with brands looking to maximise creative impact within these environments. This latest news from Teads follows several new partnerships announced in 2021, including Future Plc, Sankei Digital, Grupo Prise, Televisa Networks and Tribune Publishing. These publishers have all joined the Teads platform which reaches more than 1.9 billion people across the globe every month and 248M million in the US, reaching over 80% of online consumers.

Jonathan Lewis, Head of Teads Studio commented: “This exciting partnership with Stats Perform allows us to add another unique layer into our dynamic creative offering. With Stats’ unparalleled access to live and predictive sport data we can now weave these elements into our creative responses for clients, who have either a natural affinity with sports (ie apparel) or are sponsors of tentpole events such as the Super Bowl or UEFA Champions League. The partnership furthers our commitment to delivering personalised creative without impacting upon user privacy and leveraging our data and contextual signals.”

Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting, rights holders and sports governing bodies with integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com.

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads’ modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.

For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world’s best publishers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach 1.9 billion unique monthly users* in brand safe, responsible advertising environments, while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of over 1,000 people in 30 countries.

*Global reach as of September 2021

