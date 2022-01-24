Tetra Tech Receives Six Environment and Climate Change Industry Awards

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GHGreduction—Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, received six Environmental Business International (EBI) awards for excellent performance, innovation, and industry leadership. The annual awards from EBI’s Climate Change Business Journal (CCBJ) and Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) were presented at the Environmental Industry Summit XX on March 16, 2022, in San Diego, California.

“We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to Leading with Science®and leveraging technology to provide innovative, sustainable solutions for our clients and communities,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “On behalf of everyone at Tetra Tech, I thank our clients for their continued confidence in our work. I also would like to recognize our 21,000 associates—the best engineers, scientists, and technical specialists from around the world—for their dedication to creating reliable water supplies, restoring the environment, and designing resilient infrastructure to improve lives in our communities.”

Tetra Tech was recognized in every category for which the company was nominated, including supporting climate resilience, providing safe water supplies, implementing innovative technology, and advancing diversity and inclusion. Tetra Tech’s efforts on these projects in 2021 is part of the Company’s commitment to improve the lives of one billion people by 2030.

Tetra Tech was recognized for our first-of-its-kind design for an ion exchange treatment facility for per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to support Orange County Water District (OCWD). Chris Olsen, Director of Engineering for OCWD, said, “Tetra Tech has done a great job of providing high quality PFAS treatment designs in a short period of time. It has and continues to be a successful partnership.”

Tetra Tech’s support of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) ocean plastic pollution reduction efforts received an award for Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience. As a trusted USAID partner implementing the Clean Cities, Blue Ocean (CCBO) project, Tetra Tech has helped drive innovation and apply scientific, evidence-based solutions to preserve the health of our marine environments and support global climate mitigation and adaptation efforts.

Tetra Tech also was recognized for work on the San Pedro Bay Terminal Clean Truck Program which replaces older trucks that have high exhaust emissions with newer, ultra-low exhaust emitting cleaner models. Tim DeMoss, Environmental Affairs Officer, Port of Los Angeles, said, “Tetra Tech has been an integral part of the Ports’ Clean Truck Program since its inception. We appreciate everything Tetra Tech does to ensure that we continue to be successful moving forward. Congratulations on a well-deserved award!”

2021 CCBJ Business Achievement Awards

Project Merit: GHG Mitigation —Supporting the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Truck Program to replace older, dirtier trucks with newer, more efficient vehicles, achieving a reduction of nearly 2.3 million metric tons CO 2 e to date

—Supporting the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Truck Program to replace older, dirtier trucks with newer, more efficient vehicles, achieving a reduction of nearly 2.3 million metric tons CO e to date Consulting & Engineering: Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience—Working in partnership with the USAID through the Clean Cities, Blue Ocean project to reduce ocean plastic pollution, including aggregating nearly 250,000 metric tons of waste and recyclables

2021 EBJ Business Achievement Awards

Business Achievement: Large Firms —Achieving record financial results by leveraging proprietary Tetra Tech Delta technologies and solutions to deliver on more than 70,000 projects in more than 100 countries on 7 continents, and enhancing the firm’s industry-leading position through strategic acquisition

—Achieving record financial results by leveraging proprietary Tetra Tech Delta technologies and solutions to deliver on more than 70,000 projects in more than 100 countries on 7 continents, and enhancing the firm’s industry-leading position through strategic acquisition Diversity & Inclusion —Increasing involvement in Tetra Tech’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Program’s Employee Resource Groups by 47 percent in 2021 to engage and advance under-represented staff and executives at all levels of the firm

—Increasing involvement in Tetra Tech’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Program’s Employee Resource Groups by 47 percent in 2021 to engage and advance under-represented staff and executives at all levels of the firm Project Merit: PFAS Treatment —Designing a first-of-its-kind ion exchange plant to treat PFAS in groundwater in California, restoring drinking water supply for 12 production wells previously been taken out of service

—Designing a first-of-its-kind ion exchange plant to treat PFAS in groundwater in California, restoring drinking water supply for 12 production wells previously been taken out of service Technology Merit: Acoustics Engineering—Using AI technology to predict and simulate how a space will sound according to the input of various physical parameters through our AiHear® iOS application, providing potential cost savings and mitigating potential rework

