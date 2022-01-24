The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Names Pindrop a Winner of the Atlanta Top Workplaces 2022 Award

Pindrop honored for high marks after employee survey focused on company and workplace culture

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pindrop has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

The past few years have created challenging hiring and working environments, with employees not hesitant to leave their jobs in search of stronger workplace cultures and clearer company values. In order to address these challenges, Pindrop worked to create an appealing, more flexible working environment for new and existing employees by opening a new office space in Atlanta and moving to a hybrid-working model in the hopes of prioritizing work-life balance and workforce well-being.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution,” said Christine Kaszubski, Chief People Officer at Pindrop. “Pindrop prides itself on being a workplace that fosters inclusion, innovation, and collaboration, and we feel that this award reflects our commitment to these values. Most importantly, we are glad to see that our employees – the people who make honors like this possible – feel that they work for a company that values their contributions and lives outside of the workplace.”

Interested in joining the Pindrop team? To view job openings, please visit https://www.pindrop.com/company/careers/.

In an increasingly digital world, Pindrop lets people use their voice to seamlessly connect to, enter and unlock new experiences while helping safeguard their privacy. Using its patented voice authentication technology, Pindrop is leading the way to the future of voice by establishing the standard for identity, security, and intelligence for voice interactions. Working with some of the world's biggest banks, insurers, and retailers, Pindrop enables customers to quickly, conveniently, and securely connect to the information and resources they need. Its voice authentication technology analyzes unique features within the human voice and surrounding audio that enables its customers to prevent fraud and deliver exceptional customer experiences in call centers, when obtaining information from smart devices, and even when activating cars. A privately held company, Pindrop is venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Citi Ventures, Felicis Ventures, CapitalG, GV, IVP, and Vitruvian Partners.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.

