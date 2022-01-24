The ERON Project in Romania Is Undergoing the Largest Development for the Dissemination of Crypto in People’s Lives

Bucharest, Romania–(Newsfile Corp. – March 14, 2022) – The project started in January 2021, when Doru Constantin, a Romanian entrepreneur in the field of energy and natural gas, decided to set up a decentralized software development company, together with his team.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/116605_48fb87ccc4dfa9d3_001full.jpg

ERON is a charity project that aims to help meet basic human needs for disadvantaged people in the area, needs such as purified water, electricity and natural gas. The project was carried out in order to identify disadvantaged areas and to help in the construction of utility networks or extended to existing networks in such areas.

In order to achieve all these goals in the most efficient way possible, the team decided to develop its platforms and applications as 100% decentralized and to allocate up to 50% of the company’s profit to finance the distribution networks of natural gas, electricity and water supply in disadvantaged areas.

With a diverse team in key areas such as banking, crypto marketing & branding, business development and administration, entrepreneurship and utility network development, the company is developing its own blockchain and is about to launch its own exchange – ERONbit.

In the first 9 months since the founding of the project, the team worked hard, managing to launch the ERON coin in September 2021.

December brought the confirmation of the roadmap with the first list on a centralized exchange (Bitmart).

The next roadmap of Doru’s team also includes issuing their own cards and launching a marketplace where companies and merchants will be able to sell crypto products.

“We will also be able to issue cards through which Eron holders will be able to make payments directly to any merchant who accepts payment with Visa and Mastercard,” said Doru Constantin recently.

“We want to introduce ERON into their lives, to be able to make any purchase and to implement ERON in as many areas as possible as a payment method with the help of our own ERONbit exchange. Also, through ERONbit we will bring to the attention of our users new projects, Romanian and foreign, which we will list with us instead and for which we will be able to organize from ICOs and Airdrops to Staking.”

For short and medium term adoption, the team is still waiting for answers from exchanges such as Binance, Crypto.com, Kraken, Coinbase, Kucoin, Bithumb.

The development of its own exchange will increase the availability of the ERON currency for the average person, which will bring a better stability of trends, for those who decide to trade it.

ERON is already listed on two exchanges: Bitmart.com, XT.com.

Telegram Group: t.me/eroncoin

Website: eronproject.com

Media Contact

Company :- Eron Project and Development SRL

Email Id :- [email protected]

Company Website :- http://www.eronproject.com

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116605