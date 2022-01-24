The Massman Companies Acquires New England Machinery, Inc.

VILLARD, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Massman Companies, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery, announces today the acquisition of New England Machinery, Inc., a privately held company based in Bradenton, FL.

New England Machinery, Inc. (NEM) builds superior quality machines to improve efficiencies in packaging production lines worldwide. NEM product lines include bottle Unscramblers, Orienters, Cappers, Retorquers, and Lidders. NEM also provides several types of specialty equipment including Pluggers, Pump Sorters and Placers, Scoop Feeders, and Spout Inserters.

The addition of NEM to The Massman Companies enables full line solutions from bottle to pallet. NEM is the fourth acquisition for Massman in bottling systems and container/component handling following the acquisitions of PASE, Ideal-Pak, and DTM Packaging. Combined, these businesses deliver filling and packaging line solutions for bottle through drum and tote container applications.

“NEM and Massman share common company family values focused on customer success, employee wellness, community, and long-term business growth,” said Jeffrey Hohn, President and CEO of The Massman Companies. “We welcome all the NEM employees and customers to The Massman Companies and look forward to many future successes.”

Judith Nickse, a second-generation family owner of New England Machinery, said, “We are excited to be joining The Massman Companies. The acquisition is good news for our employees, giving them the opportunity to work in a business committed to investment in customer success, product development, and technology. We are excited to enter this next phase of NEM’s growth.”

The transaction closed Friday, March 11th with no disruption to customer or supplier contracts.

The Massman Companies provide a full line of Automated Packaging equipment including pouch filling, case packaging, shrink wrapping, palletizing and liquid filling solutions. Through its acquisitions of Ideal Pak, Pase, and DTM, Massman provides customized bottling and packaging equipment from bottle to tote containers across a wide variety of industrial, food, beverage, OTC Pharma, and consumer products applications. For more information about The Massman Companies, visit www.themassmancompanies.com or call +1 (320) 554-3611.

Granite Partners is a private investment and holding company founded in 2002 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, with a mission to grow companies and create value for all stakeholders. As trusted partners, innovative leaders, and responsible stewards, the company is committed to 100-year sustainability and aspires to world-class wellbeing for all people in and around the Granite community. Learn more at Granite.com.

Granite Partners assisted The Massman Companies in the acquisition of New England Machinery, Inc. Lathrop GPM represented and CliftonLarsonAllen advised on the investment. JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A and Bell Capital Finance provided financing. BerganKDV, Deloitte, Mahowald, Marsh & McLennan Agency, and Vanguard provided due diligence and transition services.

New England Machinery, Inc. was assisted by Genesis Capital, LLC who served as investment banking advisor, and Alston & Bird LLP who provided legal advice.

Contacts

Ross Gencheff



Director of Product Marketing



[email protected]