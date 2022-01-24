The Next Solutions Group Hires Bloomberg Senior Editor Justin Blum as Managing Director of Content Strategy & Issues Management

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#contentstrategy–The Next Solutions Group (NSG) announced today that it has named veteran journalist Justin Blum as Managing Director of Content Strategy and Issues Management. Blum was most recently a senior editor in the Washington, D.C., bureau of Bloomberg News. Blum will begin his new position on March 14th. He will be located in Washington, D.C., supporting clients across the globe.

“We are excited to have Justin join our NSG senior leadership team,” said Raymond F. Kerins Jr., Chief Executive Officer of The Next Solutions Group. “Justin’s three decades of experience as a journalist covering business and government gives him a particularly impactful view on the opportunities and threats that are important to our client partners.”

As a member of NSG’s senior leadership team, Blum joins a group of highly experienced professionals that are renowned in each of NSG’s priority focused areas including Corporate Reputation/Issues Management, Business Intelligence, and Cybersecurity.

“I am proud to join an outstanding team of experienced professionals at NSG from the corporate and government sectors,” Blum said. “Companies are increasingly facing sophisticated threats that can impact their reputations and businesses. With a strong combination of business intelligence and reputation management, NSG is ideally positioned to protect and advance our partners.”

Blum spent a decade as a reporter at the Washington Post. During his 16 years at Bloomberg News, Blum rose to be a senior editor, running coverage at night, and later editing stories about the White House and U.S. Congress.

He graduated from Johns Hopkins Carey Business School with a Master of Business Administration and from Colorado College with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

The Next Solutions Group specializes in corporate reputation/issues management, business intelligence, and cybersecurity and is a member of The Next Practices Group (NPG). NPG is a founder-driven consortium of firms that form common teams to create perpetual competitive advantage and value for clients. The group’s combined expertise in leading organizations and in the key disciplines of data science, technology, digital media, issues management, cybersecurity, and marketing communications powers new models and a new approach to doing business. The Next Practices Group is comprised of leaders from The Bliss Group, The Next Practice, Brain+Trust Partners, CHANGEx, Ringer Sciences, Rocket Sauce Media Labs, Victory CTO and The Next Solutions Group.

Contacts

Media:

Marisha Chinsky



The Bliss Group



[email protected]

917-865-5791