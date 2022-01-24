UJET Named Google Chrome Enterprise Recommended Partner

World’s Most Advanced Cloud Contact Platform Empowers Customers With Smarter, More Secure Customer Experiences on Chrome OS

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UJET Inc., the world’s first and only CCaaS 3.0 cloud contact center provider, today announced that Google has named ujet.cx a Chrome Enterprise Recommended solution for the contact center. Through partnering with Google Chrome OS, ujet.cx will continue to meet the highest performance standards while offering the most secure, productive, and responsive contact center experience on the market.

UJET on Chrome OS modernizes digital and in-app experiences by fully leveraging the multimedia and biometric capabilities native to a user’s computer or smartphone for a more modern, natural, and ultimately, improved overall experience. Customers can share photos, videos, screenshots, and SMS directly with agents in real time to help agents see from the customer perspective and resolve issues faster.

“With our latest advancements to offer fully optimized solutions for contact centers on Chrome OS, we’re excited to announce UJET as one of the designated contact center solutions in Chrome Enterprise Recommended. This not only expands the scope of the existing Google and UJET partnership, but it also ensures UJET meets the technical requirements to be considered a validated solution for Chrome OS,” said Gregg Fiddes, Head of Chrome Enterprise Technology Partnerships for Chrome OS. “Businesses using Chrome OS can now rely on a catalog of validated applications.”

Google Cloud is UJET’s preferred cloud vendor. The companies have also already partnered on Google’s Cloud Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI) to deliver exceptional experiences via conversational AI. In addition, UJET is a GCP Build Partner and a Google ISV Solution Connect Partner.

With UJET on Chrome OS, contact centers are:

Secure: Chrome OS’ built-in virus and malware protection and UJET’s biometric authentication and zero personal information (PII) storage protects sensitive customer and business data.

Quickly and securely deploy new contact center instances, respond to seasonality, and scale for ever-changing business requirements. Empowered: Agents can work-anywhere, anytime with Enterprise IT solutions from Chrome OS and next-gen CX powered by UJET.

“In today’s work-from-home and mobile environment, it is important to provide brands with a cloud-first platform that secures and optimizes their contact centers,” stated Vasili Triant, chief operating officer for UJET. “UJET, now optimized for Chrome OS, ensures our customers are getting the very best in quality, security and end user experience, not just from the CCaaS solution they use but also from the OS and endpoints agents work from.”

UJET continues to deliver disruptive innovation to the contact center market, bridging the technology gap between customer service organizations and their modern consumers.

To learn more about UJET and Chrome OS, visit ujet.cx/cer.

About Google Chrome Enterprise Recommended Program:

Chrome Enterprise Recommended is Google’s new partner program that identifies optimized solutions. When you see the Chrome Enterprise Recommended badge, you know that the developer of that app has worked with Google to ensure their product works great on Chrome OS. This not only helps organizations more easily adopt new technology, it ensures employees have a great user experience.

About UJET:

UJET is reimagining the contact center for modern consumers and brands. Our one-of-a-kind architecture delivers an entirely new foundation for security, reliability, and scale across customer service operations. A full voice and digital engagement suite is complemented by powerful AI and advanced analytics capabilities, and easy-to-use, intuitive design to make life easier for everyone involved – from customers and agents to supervisors and executives – all while driving meaningful operational efficiencies. Smart device capabilities like channel blending, photo and video sharing, and biometric authentication are available to deploy for full CX transformation when you’re ready. Innovative brands like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets trust UJET to deliver exceptional CX, no matter their size or location. So can you.

Learn more at www.ujet.cx.

