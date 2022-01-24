Uniphore and SpinSci Partner to Improve Patient Access and Engagement with Healthcare Providers

New AI and automation solutions will transform the customer experience

PALO ALTO, Calif. & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Uniphore, the leader in conversational automation and SpinSci Technologies, a market leader in the field of digital patient engagement solutions have entered a strategic agreement to enhance patients’ access and engagement with health care providers. Under the terms of the agreement, Uniphore’s conversational AI and automation technology will be used in SpinSci’s Patient Access Care solutions, integrated with market-leading electronic health records (EHR) systems, to help drive efficiencies for contact center agents and self-service workflows for patients.

Patient experience has become significantly more important since the onset of the pandemic. Patient access transactions are increasingly driven through contact centers, and it is more important than ever that nursing and agent staff are empowered to deliver the highest levels of services and care. This includes lowering hold times, improving average handle times, delivering workflow automation to contact centers combined with providing authenticated self-serve options to patients. Deploying solutions like Uniphore’s U-Self Serve and U-Assist with SpinSci’s Patient Engage and Patient Assist is an important step forward in creating frictionless patient experiences.

“We are excited to enter this partnership with Uniphore to take our patient engagement solutions for the digital front door to the next level,” said Rajit Kumar, CEO, SpinSci. “Our ultimate goal is to help health care organizations provide best-in-class care for their patients, thus allowing them to experience smooth journeys. With Uniphore’s sentiment analysis technology and AI-enabled solutions integrated into our Patient Assist and Patient Engage solutions, our health system customers will experience improved clinical outcomes and better care management.”

“At Uniphore, our mission from the start has been to help customers achieve better outcomes, and in no industry is this more paramount than in healthcare,” said Jafar Syed, SVP, Global Head of Channel Alliances and Strategic Partnerships. “I am thrilled to partner with SpinSci to bring our conversational AI and automation technology to the healthcare providers they service, improving patients’ experiences while positively impacting business outcomes for the healthcare providers.”

About Uniphore

Uniphore is the global leader in Conversational Automation. Every day, billions of conversations take place across industries — customer service, sales, HR, education and more. Whether they are human to human, human to machine or machine to machine, conversations are at the heart of everything we do, and the new currency of the enterprise.

At Uniphore, we believe companies that best understand and take action on those conversations will win. We have built the most comprehensive and powerful platform that combines conversational AI, computer vision, emotion and tonal analysis, workflow automation, and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) workflow automation and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) with a business-user-friendly UX in a single integrated platform to transform and democratize customer experiences across industries.

About SpinSci Technologies

SpinSci Technologies was founded in 2005 and focuses on intuitive collaboration and contact center solutions for the healthcare vertical, driving patient engagement and best-in-class care management. SpinSci solutions provide pre-packaged workflows with tight EHR integration that drive speed to value with rapid deployments. The solutions are now available on industry leading marketplaces such as the Epic App Orchard, the AWS Marketplace and the Salesforce AppExchange.

