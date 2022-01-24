Unison Expands With a New Office in Omaha, Nebraska

Growing fintech hires new VP of Operations to join President at second location

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unison, the leader in residential equity agreements, today announced the grand opening of a new office in Omaha, Nebraska. This new office expansion enables Unison to accelerate growth in sales, technology, financial services and customer experience.

The pandemic has fundamentally changed how and where Americans work. As Unison continues to scale, expanding its US footprint remains an important part of its growth plans. In-person collaboration is core to Unison’s culture, while also offering the flexibility for remote and hybrid work, when needed. The new office capitalizes on Omaha’s diverse financial services and technology talent pool.

“Omaha is the natural choice for Unison’s expansion,” said Unison President Ryan Downs, who will also be leading the Omaha office. “The city has a highly skilled and educated workforce as a result of its world-class colleges and universities and numerous Fortune 500 and fintech headquartered companies.”

To support its growth, Unison has hired Lynette Ryan as VP of Operations; she will be based in Omaha where she will oversee the growth of the office, which will ultimately have more than hundreds of employees as the company expands its team in the region. Her role also extends as the leader of the sales, acquisition and investment underwriting teams.

“I am thrilled to bring meaningful employment opportunities to the dedicated and loyal employee,” shared Mrs. Ryan. “There is something to be said about the work ethic and loyalty of employees in the heartland. There is something really special about joining a company that is dedicated to grow in Omaha where you are one of the first couple employees that will help to create and build the future of our company literally from the ground up here in Omaha.”

Lynette Ryan is an Omaha/Council Bluffs native with nearly 15 years of experience overseeing operations and process improvement at PayPal. Additionally, as principal of LLR Operations Consulting, she helped businesses scale and launch new operations.

“We are excited to launch our second office in a rapidly growing city that is frequently named one of the best places to live in America. Omaha is a top destination for young professionals and families, and the vibrant culture provides opportunities to advance our commitment to diversity and a healthy work/life balance,” said Holly Danko, Chief People Officer.

“Nebraska is thrilled to welcome Unison, an outstanding innovator and industry leader, to our exciting and growing ecosystem of global fintech firms,” said Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Anthony L. Goins. “Investments such as this one further prove that Nebraska is emerging as a national leader in the fintech sector. We are honored to be selected as Unison’s number one choice for expanding its company’s bright future. We look forward to the incredible contributions Unison will bring to the city of Omaha and Nebraska as a whole.”

To learn more about Unison’s expansion to Omaha or to apply for employment, please visit Unison Omaha.

About Unison

Unison is a San Francisco-based company that is pioneering a smarter, better way to own your home. Until now, the only way to finance a home was by taking on debt. Through residential equity agreements, we help homeowners access their equity flexibly with no monthly payments or interest. We enhance home affordability, reduce debt, and deliver a less risky way for homeowners, investors, and society to think about their most important asset – the home. For additional information, visit www.unison.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts

Press Contact

Marte Eggleston



[email protected]