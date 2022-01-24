United States Financial Wellness Benefits Market Outlook Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Players – Prudential Financial, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Virgin Pulse, Mercer, & Financial Finesse – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “U.S. Financial Wellness Benefits Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The U.S. financial wellness benefits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.71% during the forecast period 2022-2027

Employers in this time of ‘new normal’ are taking initiatives to impart financial education, online tools, in-person assistance, and financial services to protect the interest and well-being of their employees. More than 2/3rd of financial wellness programs are employer-sponsored.

However, almost 1/3rd of them are provided by third-party providers such as those involved in retirement plan recordkeeping, where the employees themselves pay less than 19%.

Disposable personal income per capita will increase when the growth in disposable income is greater than the growth in the population – revenues in the financial wellness benefit market increase when the real disposable personal income per capita rises.

U.S. FINANCIAL WELLNESS BENEFITS MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS

New players are entering the industry to fill this void, ramping up activity. For instance, Edukate addresses nine issues of employees who are tight on cash but might be working on purchasing a vehicle, managing credit to buying a home/estate planning, budgeting, or managing credit, among others.

Workplace financial wellness programs in healthcare companies and systems have been going strong because the industry is specifically susceptible to disadvantageous outcomes due to workforce volatility in a system where reliable and consistent care is a priority.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Prudential Financial is one of the prominent players in the market. It has offered its services to clients such as Samsung and Cintas and has more than USD 1 trillion in assets under management. Mercer is a significant player in the US financial wellness market. It has 28,000 clients and impacts the life of 15 million people.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

Growing Role of Wellness Champions

Increasing Growth in Early Wage Access

Rising Penetration of Gig Economy in Us

Hijack Of the Term Financial Wellness

Rising Financial Wellness Incentives

