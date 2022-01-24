Venture Solar Earns Enphase Energy “Gold” Level Installer Status, Recognized for High Quality Workmanship and Service

Installed over 75,000 Enphase IQ™ Microinverters and a leading storage installer in the Northeast

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Venture Solar has set an impeccable track record of installing residential and commercial solar, focusing on unmatched performance, aesthetics and service. Serving nine states, including New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland – Venture Solar has installed over 7,000 systems since being founded in 2015.

Having installed more than 75,000 Enphase IQ Microinverters, Venture Solar announced today that is has earned Enphase Installer Network (EIN) “Gold” level status. Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company headquartered in Fremont, California, and has been a long-time leader in the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. EIN “Gold” status is one of the higher levels of recognition in the program, which measures installers against a range of performance qualifications including homeowner satisfaction, installation quality, and more.

“Enphase is pleased to honor Venture Solar as an Enphase Gold level installer. This elevation in status is due to their commitment in providing high quality installations with a keen focus on customer service,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Venture Solar has worked closely with Enphase over the past several years to offer customers the very best in solar plus battery storage solutions, and we are proud to recognize them in achieving this Gold level status.”

This ongoing partnership pairs the strengths of Enphase’s global brand recognition and industry leadership with Venture Solar’s local and personalized workmanship and service.

Regarding the honor, Venture Solar co-founder/co-owner, Alex Giles said, “We’re incredibly proud of this recognition from Enphase. We believe that the combination of superior aesthetics and performance provided by Enphase products is a major value for our customers.”

Giles’ partner, Venture Solar co-founder/co-owner Alex Yackery added, “Enphase sets the standard for quality, efficiency, and value for residential solar and storage installations. It’s an honor to be recognized by Enphase for our commitment to being a leader in delivering quality and value to our mutual customers.”

About Venture Solar: Venture Solar is a regional solar provider with locations in nine states, with over 350 employees and over 7,000 completed installations since inception. Hiring only the best-licensed electricians, installers, and maintenance personnel, Venture Solar is dedicated to delivering the best possible customer experience with a local, hands-on approach to every project.

