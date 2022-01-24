Verizon Business Expands BlueJeans Telehealth for Data-Driven Virtual Care, Everywhere

What You Need to Know:

Data source expansion and new data integration capabilities in BlueJeans Telehealth include Command Center for analytics and the ability to share additional Apple Health app data in the coming months

Integration with Redox provides reliable communication and interoperability with more than 85 Enterprise Health Record (EHR) systems

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Business today announced enhanced access to new data sources and new partner integrations for BlueJeans Telehealth, a purpose-built, HIPAA-ready video conferencing solution designed to help drive better patient interactions. Building on the platform’s accessibility and ease-of use, the latest enhancements to BlueJeans Telehealth were designed to help improve the overall quality of virtual care.

“Telehealth not only improves access to healthcare, it has the potential to improve the overall experience, especially for those who face real obstacles accessing specialized services,” said Krish Ramakrishnan, Chief of Innovation and Product, BlueJeans by Verizon. “With our focus on simplified data integration, management and creating a seamless user experience, BlueJeans Telehealth is personalizing virtual care to make it easier, safer and more effective for patients and clinicians everywhere.”

Data-Driven Foundation

With improved access to patient data, providers are able to create a 360-degree view of the patient’s health. With the latest data-driven enhancements and integrations built into the BlueJeans Telehealth solution, providers can pull televisit activity, give diagnostic intel and leverage more EHR platforms to improve healthcare insights. Key Features:

Apple Health app Data Expansion: Building on the existing integration, patients using an iPhone will be able to share additional categories of their Health app data in the coming months—including blood pressure, blood glucose, respiratory rate, height and weight—directly into the BlueJeans Telehealth app for their provider to view during the appointment. These will add to the existing shareable categories of heart rate, ECG, sleep, step count, fall detection data, and mobility data, so patients and providers can have more meaningful conversations about health. Users will remain in control of which categories of Health app data they choose to share with their provider during each telehealth appointment, and shared data is encrypted in transit and at rest.

Command Center Dashboard: The new Televisit tab included within BlueJeans' robust Command Center dashboard provides in-depth insights about telehealth activity at both the individual visit-level and at the aggregate organization-wide level, giving administrators the ability to streamline the reimbursement process.

Redox Integration: Redox is an EHR-agnostic interoperability platform that integrates with 85+ EHR systems, meaning providers can focus on using BlueJeans Telehealth to customize patient communication without worrying about the backend data exchange. Both patients and providers, no matter their size or location, can now access the full agility that reliable healthcare connectivity has to offer.

The new Televisit tab included within BlueJeans’ robust Command Center dashboard provides in-depth insights about telehealth activity at both the individual visit-level and at the aggregate organization-wide level, giving administrators the ability to streamline the reimbursement process. Redox Integration: Redox is an EHR-agnostic interoperability platform that integrates with 85+ EHR systems, meaning providers can focus on using BlueJeans Telehealth to customize patient communication without worrying about the backend data exchange. Both patients and providers, no matter their size or location, can now access the full agility that reliable healthcare connectivity has to offer.

According to Luke Bonney, CEO, Redox, “It’s important that interoperability makes it easier for smaller, niche providers to serve their patient populations. It’s awesome to be able to take care of the data needs of the largest, most interconnected systems, and that’s what’s expected. However, we can see that we’ve achieved a truly frictional data integration environment when rural health systems and small providers with custom EHRs are empowered through simple interoperability. That’s exactly what BlueJeans and Redox are doing together.”

Comprehensive Care Model

To help streamline and replicate the in-person experience, BlueJeans Telehealth also includes new features that build on the simplicity, inclusivity and comprehensiveness of a telehealth visit. Image Capture for patients and providers enables either party to capture, upload and share images in the Televisit Tile during a televisit. Patient Image Capture allows patients to live capture or upload images from the patient landing experience or the televisit tile during a visit. These images will then be visible to both the patient and the provider from within the televisit tile for use during the televisit. With Provider Image Capture, clinicians and practitioners can pull an image to be used in the visit and then annotate on the shared, high-res images of their patients during the visit for further discussion.

With the ability to send an SMS invite or reminder at the time of scheduling, as well as offering patients or providers the ability to send an SMS invite during a televisit, patients can ensure family and care teams are able to join the televisit with minimal setup–attendees can just click on the link in text to join the telehealth call.

By further expanding the BlueJeans Telehealth ecosystem, Verizon is making virtualized healthcare more comprehensive and available to all. For more information on pricing and availability, visit BlueJeans Telehealth .

