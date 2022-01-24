Versatile® Brings Its Manufacturing to The Crosby Group’s Tulsa Facility

Bay Area construction technology company deepens collaboration with The Crosby Group to streamline product manufacturing and delivery for North American builders

LOS ALTOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Versatile, a construction technology pioneer using artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) to optimize construction processes, today announced it expanded its partnership with The Crosby Group (Crosby), a leading manufacturer in the lifting and rigging industry. Versatile will occupy manufacturing space at Crosby’s facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where it will produce its innovative CraneView® system, an AI-powered, below-the-hook device used to capture thousands of critical data points across a construction site.

The partnership between Versatile and Crosby began in 2020 with the integration of CraneView and Crosby Straightpoint’s load monitoring technology and rigging hardware. The solution paired Crosby’s best-in-class rigging and lifting solutions with Versatile’s smart site technology, creating a seamless, safe and reliable unit for commercial contractors.

“Amid construction’s growing need for data-driven technology, our strengthened partnership with Crosby is a milestone for the industry and its innovators throughout North America,” said Meirav Oren, CEO and co-founder of Versatile. “This allows us to invest more in the industry and our partners and move faster on projects already in progress with increased availability to empower builders and shape the future of construction.”

Versatile’s new space streamlines production to meet rising customer demand for CraneView. Both companies have a shared goal to enhance safety and reliability at job sites everywhere. The arrangement enables Versatile to deliver its solutions to the industry faster than ever and provides an even stronger foundation for future engineering collaboration.

Robert Desel Crosby CEO said, “Technology plays an increasingly important role in the industrial and construction landscape. Our strategic focus in technology solutions continues our tradition of working with our channel partners, end users, and strategic partners to bring industry-leading solutions to more job sites. Our partnership with Versatile is a critical part of this strategy and we are thrilled to welcome the Versatile team to our facility and bolster our partnership.”

As Versatile continues to grow, Oren foresees an opportunity for high tech job creation in Tulsa. The company has already hired to meet its immediate manufacturing needs and intends to continue increasing its headcount as its footprint expands.

Following its initial partnership with Crosby, Versatile raised $100 million in funding over the past year and announced enterprise partnerships with leading North American general contractors including Turner Construction Company and Sellen Construction.

For more information about Versatile and CraneView, visit www.versatile.ai.

About Versatile, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Altos, CA, Versatile creates technology that gives construction professionals unmatched visibility into their production rates.​ By delivering the right data to the right people at the right time while naturally fitting existing processes, a fragmented industry becomes a controllable manufacturing process. The result? Increased productivity, predictability and safety with the insights needed to manage and bid future projects more competitively. Want to learn more? Visit: www.versatile.ai, follow us on Twitter @versatileai and LinkedIn or email us at [email protected].

About The Crosby Group

The Crosby Group is a global leader in the innovation, manufacturing and distribution of products and services used to make lifting and load securement safer and more efficient, with premier brands such as Crosby, Gunnebo Industries, Crosby Straightpoint, Acco, McKissick, Crosby Airpes, Crosby Feubo, Trawlex, Lebus, and CrosbyIP.

With global engineering, manufacturing, distribution and operations, the company provides a broad range of products and solutions for the most demanding applications with uncompromising quality that exceed industry standards. Learn more at www.thecrosbygroup.com.

