Vultr® Launches New Optimized Cloud Compute Product Line Powered By 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ CPUs

Vultr to offer extensive new portfolio of AMD processor-powered virtual machines

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vultr®, a leading independent provider of cloud infrastructure, today announced the launch of its new Optimized Cloud Compute product line, along with a refreshed Cloud Compute lineup of virtual machines. Through this launch, Vultr is introducing a wide range of shapes and sizes of High Performance VMs, all with 100% NVMe SSD storage, and including instances powered by 3rd Generation AMD EPYC™ processors.

Now more than ever, users can turn to Vultr for everything ranging from mission-critical enterprise needs to personal projects.

Vultr’s compute platform now features three discrete product lines: Optimized Cloud Compute, Cloud Compute, and Bare Metal. These categories can all be found within Vultr’s control panel when a server is deployed.

When provisioning an instance in the Vultr control panel, users will now have the ability to select their preferred CPU & Storage Technology platform. This is the first time Vultr has offered AMD-powered virtual machines. Given these AMD CPUs’ exceptional per core performance and maximum frequency of 3.675GHz, these new VMs are now Vultr’s default, recommended option for most users.

Optimized Cloud Compute instances are all powered by dedicated vCPUs. Unlike Vultr’s typical Cloud Compute instances that run on shared vCPUs, Optimized Cloud Compute instances run on vCPUs that are dedicated to your workload, so you never have to worry about noisy neighbors.

“AMD has made tremendous strides in tech innovation over the past few years. It has elevated the design, architecture, and performance of its CPUs, which has enabled us to implement even more affordable and performance-optimized alternatives to solutions like AWS EC2. This launch represents a big step in helping businesses and developers transition from the Big Tech clouds to our easy-to-use, high performance platform,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Constant, the parent company of Vultr.

Optimized Cloud Compute is available in General Purpose, CPU Optimized, Memory Optimized, and Storage Optimized server types, so that users can deploy VMs with the right balance of resources for their workloads. All Optimized Cloud Compute instances are built with 100% NVMe SSD storage.

“The world is demanding higher computing power to fuel the technology that impacts all parts of our daily lives, and AMD EPYC processors can enable the high-performance compute to meet that demand. We are excited to collaborate with Vultr to deliver end customers an efficient, scalable and compute-intensive solution leveraging the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors on the Vultr Optimized Cloud Compute lineup of virtual machines,” said Lynn Comp, corporate vice president, Cloud Business, AMD.

Vultr is available in 23 locations across five continents:

North America: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, L.A., Mexico City, Miami, New Jersey, Seattle, Silicon Valley, Toronto

South America: São Paulo

Europe: Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Paris, Stockholm, Warsaw

Asia: Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo

Australia: Melbourne, Sydney

Businesses interested in Vultr’s new compute offerings can get started now at vultr.com or contact sales to learn more.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Constant’s flagship product, Vultr, is a leading independent cloud computing platform. A favorite with developers, Vultr has served over 1.3 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global cloud computing, bare metal, and cloud storage solutions. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.

© Vultr 2022



© 2022 Vultr. Vultr is a registered trademark of The Constant Company, LLC.

© 2022 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Hannah Mautz, SourceCode Communications



[email protected]

Todd Barr, Chief Marketing Officer, Constant (the parent company of Vultr)



[email protected]