Werewolf Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at AACR 2022 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced the publication of two abstracts summarizing upcoming poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The meeting will take place April 8-13, 2022, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Details for the abstracts and poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Number: 2054

Title : WTX-124 is a novel IL-2 pro-drug that is conditionally activated in tumors and drives anti-tumor immunity by activating tumor infiltrating CD8+ T cells

Topic Track : Immunology

Session Title : Immune Response to Therapies 1

Session Date and Time : Monday, April 11, 2022, 1:30 – 5:00PM CT

Location : Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 37

Abstract Number: 2055

Title : WTX-330 is a conditionally activated IL-12 prodrug that fundamentally reprograms tumor infiltrating CD8+ T cells and drives tumor regression

Topic Track : Immunology

Session Title : Immune Response to Therapies 1

Session Date and Time : Monday, April 11, 2022, 1:30 – 5:00PM CT

Location : Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 37

E-posters of the above abstracts are expected to be released at 12:00 PM CT on Friday, April 8, and will be available to registered attendees through Wednesday, July 13.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. We are continuing preclinical studies for both WTX-124 and WTX-330 and expect to advance each candidate in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Contact:

Jonathan M. Nugent

Stern IR

212.698.8698

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Amanda Sellers

VERGE Scientific Communications

301.332.5574

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Ellen Lubman

Chief Business Officer

Werewolf Therapeutics

[email protected]