White Oak Commercial Finance Promotes Five Account Executives in New York and Los Angeles

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–White Oak Commercial Finance (“White Oak”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, is pleased to announce it has promoted five account executives dedicated to serving its national client base across a range of industries in its New York and Los Angeles offices.

In New York, Laquanda Franklin, Ethan Rosenblum, and Teresa Chan were promoted to Senior Vice Presidents. Ryan Power was promoted to Vice President. All members of the New York team report to Executive Vice President Martin Efron. In Los Angeles, Donald Norman was promoted to Senior Vice President and reports to Executive Vice President Gino Clark.

“Teresa, Ryan, Laquanda, and Ethan are all great ambassadors of the firm with the utmost commitment to the success of our clients,” said Mr. Efron. “I look forward to seeing their future achievements and continued leadership at White Oak.”

“Don has shown great instinct and creativity in his client and partner engagements and continues to serve them with a hands-on, solutions-driven focus,” said Mr. Clark. “We’re proud to acknowledge his professional achievements with the firm.”

White Oak is dedicated to helping companies make the most of their assets with flexible and scalable financing, up to $250 million, and it provides businesses with the comprehensive suite of solutions, industry expertise and ready capital they need to invest in growth.

For more information, visit www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

ABOUT WHITE OAK COMMERCIAL FINANCE, LLC

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (WOCF) is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to companies at every stage of their growth. WOCF’s solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, invoice discounting, government contract financing, lender financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (WOGA) is a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Together with its financing affiliates, WOGA provides over twenty lending products to the market, including term, asset-based, and equipment loans, to all sectors of the economy. Since its inception in 2007, WOGA and its affiliates have deployed over $10 billion across its product lines, utilizing a disciplined investment process that focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns to investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

