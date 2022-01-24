Williams Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Outlook Improving as Company Moves Forward; Guidance Unchanged

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE American: WLMS) (“Williams” or the “Company”), an energy and industrial infrastructure services company, today reported its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Recent Highlights

Williams posted revenue of $79.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $64.1 million in the prior-year period

The Company reported net income from continuing operations of $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with a net loss from continuing operations of $0.7 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the prior-year period; the 2020 fourth quarter included a $1.5 million pre-tax charge for extinguishment of debt related to the Company’s refinancing

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $4.0 million in the prior-year period

was $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $4.0 million in the prior-year period For the full year, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $2.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, and Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $12.7 million compared with net income from continuing operations of $2.0 million, or $0.08 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $14.7 million in 2020

of $12.7 million compared with net income from continuing operations of $2.0 million, or $0.08 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $14.7 million in 2020 As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s backlog was $631.7 million, compared to $672.5 million as of September 30, 2021, with approximately $188.7 million expected to be converted to revenue over the following twelve months; subsequent to year end, the Company announced that a multi-year contract for nuclear decommissioning at three sites – worth approximately $361 million of backlog through 2029 – had been transferred to a competitor, such that the Company now expects approximately $157.2 million of the backlog to be converted to revenue this year

The Company announced its financial guidance for fiscal 2022 on January 28, which remains unchanged

“The Company previously announced certain contract and operating losses that adversely impacted last year’s results and our guidance for 2022,” said Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO of Williams. “With these challenges now behind us, we anticipate improving performance and positive developments for the quarters to come. We continue to have a solid, diverse backlog that underscores our confidence in the Company’s future and are bidding on numerous high-growth opportunities within our end markets.

“We finished the year with revenue of $305 million and are encouraged by the expanding, enduring demand for the services Williams provides. Our commitment to customer satisfaction remains paramount. At the same time, we are also aggressively driving new business development and enhanced operational execution as the means to deliver increased margins, higher cash flow and a more effective organization. We believe the Company is well positioned for a return to stable, attractive results, which our investors have come to expect.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $79.2 million compared with $64.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, largely reflecting higher nuclear maintenance and decommissioning work. Gross profit was $9.2 million, or 11.6% of revenue, compared with $9.1 million, or 14.2% of revenue, in the prior-year period, with the lower margin primarily due to changes in project mix.

Operating expenses were $6.8 million compared with $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting slightly higher selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense. The Company reported operating income of $2.4 million versus $2.6 million in the prior-year period. Interest expense was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $1.4 million in 2020, as a result of the Company’s refinancing completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company reported net income from continuing operations of $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with a net loss from continuing operations of $0.7 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The 2020 fourth quarter included a $1.5 million pre-tax charge for extinguishment of debt related to the aforementioned refinancing completed during the period.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total liquidity (the sum of unrestricted cash and availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility) was $27.7 million as of December 31, 2021, versus $21.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $2.5 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $0.5 million of restricted cash, and $32.1 million of bank debt compared with $8.7 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $0.5 million of restricted cash, and $32.1 million of bank debt as of December 31, 2020.

Backlog

Total backlog as of December 31, 2021 was $631.7 million compared with $672.5 million on September 30, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recognized revenue of $79.2 million, booked new awards of $36.8 million, and saw net adjustments and cancellations of $1.7 million, reflecting work scope expansion.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Backlog – beginning of period $ 672,506 $ 443,850 New awards 36,776 413,004 Adjustments and cancellations, net 1,584 79,785 Revenue recognized (79,173 ) (304,946 ) Backlog – end of period $ 631,693 $ 631,693

In January, the Company announced that it failed to renew a key Canada nuclear contract and that several projects for nuclear decommissioning – worth approximately $361 million of backlog through 2029 – had been transferred to a competitor. With the loss of such business, Williams now estimates that approximately $157.2 million of its adjusted year-end backlog will be converted to revenue within 2022. This compares with $207.4 million of backlog ($157.8 million excluding the aforementioned contracts) as of September 30, 2021 that the Company anticipated would be converted to revenue over the succeeding twelve-month period.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Backlog – beginning of period $ 672,506 $ 443,850 New awards 36,776 413,004 Adjustments and cancellations, net (359,385 ) (281,184 ) Revenue recognized (79,173 ) (304,946 ) Backlog – end of period $ 270,724 $ 270,724

Outlook

The Company provided guidance on January 28, 2022 for the current fiscal year, which remains unchanged.

2022 Guidance Revenue: $305 million to $325 million Gross margin: 10.5% to 11.0% SG&A: 8.75% to 9.25% of revenue (8.25% to 8.75% excluding investments in upgrading systems) Adjusted EBITDA* $10.0 million to $12.5 million

*See Note 1 — Non-GAAP Financial Measures for information regarding the use of Adjusted EBITDA and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures.

Webcast and Teleconference

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, March 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. A webcast of the call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.wisgrp.com. To access the conference call by telephone, listeners should dial 201-493-6780.

An audio replay of the call will be available later that day by dialing 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID number 13727028; alternatively, a webcast replay can be found at http://ir.wisgrp.com/, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Williams

Williams Industrial Services Group has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company is a leading provider of infrastructure related services to blue-chip customers in energy and industrial end markets, including a broad range of construction maintenance, modification, and support services. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers.

Additional information about Williams can be found on its website: www.wisgrp.com.

Forward-looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the term set forth in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include statements or expectations regarding the Company’s ability to perform in accordance with guidance, build and diversify its backlog and convert backlog to revenue, realize opportunities, including receiving contract awards on outstanding bids and successfully pursuing future opportunities, benefit from potential growth in the Company’s end markets, including from increased infrastructure spending by the U.S. federal government, and successfully achieve its growth, strategic and business development initiatives, including decreasing the Company’s outstanding indebtedness, future demand for the Company’s services, and expectations regarding future revenues, cash flow, and other related matters. These statements reflect the Company’s current views of future events and financial performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s level of indebtedness and ability to make payments on, and satisfy the financial and other covenants contained in, its debt facilities, as well as its ability to engage in certain transactions and activities due to limitations and covenants contained in such facilities; its ability to generate sufficient cash resources to continue funding operations, including investments in working capital required to support growth-related commitments that it makes to customers, and the possibility that it may be unable to obtain any additional funding as needed or incur losses from operations in the future; exposure to market risks from changes in interest rates; the Company’s ability to obtain adequate surety bonding and letters of credit; the Company’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, skilled workers, and key officers, including the potential impact of any applicable COVID-19 vaccination mandate on the Company’s ability to recruit and retain employees; failure to successfully implement or realize its business strategies, plans and objectives of management, and liquidity, operating and growth initiatives and opportunities, including any expansion into international markets and its ability to identify potential candidates for, and consummate, acquisition, disposition, or investment transactions; the loss of one or more of its significant customers; its competitive position; market outlook and trends in the Company’s industry, including the possibility of reduced investment in, or increased regulation of, nuclear power plants, declines in public infrastructure construction, and reductions in government funding; costs exceeding estimates the Company uses to set fixed-price contracts; harm to the Company’s reputation or profitability due to, among other things, internal operational issues, poor subcontractor performances or subcontractor insolvency; potential insolvency or financial distress of third parties, including customers and suppliers; the Company’s contract backlog and related amounts to be recognized as revenue; its ability to maintain its safety record, the risks of potential liability and adequacy of insurance; adverse changes in the Company’s relationships with suppliers, vendors, and subcontractors, including increases in cost, disruption of supply or shortage of labor, freight, equipment or supplies, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; compliance with environmental, health, safety and other related laws and regulations, including those related to climate change; limitations or modifications to indemnification regulations of the U.S.; the Company’s expected financial condition, future cash flows, results of operations and future capital and other expenditures; the impact of general economic conditions including the ongoing economic disruption and any recession resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows, including global supply chain disruptions and the potential for additional COVID-19 cases to occur at the Company’s active or future job sites, which potentially could impact cost and labor availability; information technology vulnerabilities and cyberattacks on the Company’s networks; the Company’s failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations, including, but not limited to, those relating to privacy and anti-bribery; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system; the Company’s participation in multiemployer pension plans; the impact of any disruptions resulting from the expiration of collective bargaining agreements; the impact of natural disasters, which may worsen or increase due to the effects of climate change, and other severe catastrophic events (such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic); the impact of corporate citizenship and environmental, social and governance matters; the impact of changes in tax regulations and laws, including future income tax payments and utilization of net operating loss and foreign tax credit carryforwards; volatility of the market price for the Company’s common stock; the Company’s ability to maintain its stock exchange listing; the effects of anti-takeover provisions in the Company’s organizational documents and Delaware law; the impact of future offerings or sales of the Company’s common stock on the market price of such stock; expected outcomes of legal or regulatory proceedings and their anticipated effects on the Company’s results of operations; and any other statements regarding future growth, future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results.

Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2021 fiscal year titled “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, and you are cautioned not to rely upon them unduly.

WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 79,173 $ 64,115 $ 304,946 $ 269,051 Cost of revenue 69,959 55,021 273,520 235,035 Gross profit 9,214 9,094 31,426 34,016 Gross margin 11.6 % 14.2 % 10.3 % 12.6 % Selling and marketing expenses 241 168 950 569 General and administrative expenses 6,478 6,308 23,409 23,721 Depreciation and amortization expense 53 43 190 187 Total operating expenses 6,772 6,519 24,549 24,477 Operating income 2,442 2,575 6,877 9,539 Operating margin 3.1 % 4.0 % 2.3 % 3.5 % Interest expense, net 1,268 1,443 5,001 6,083 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,455 — 1,455 Other income, net (208 ) (430 ) (1,619 ) (1,367 ) Total other expenses, net 1,060 2,468 3,382 6,171 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense 1,382 107 3,495 3,368 Income tax expense 537 820 793 1,385 Income (loss) from continuing operations 845 (713 ) 2,702 1,983 Loss from discontinued operations before income tax expense (benefit) 42 (183 ) 172 (405 ) Income tax expense 72 96 131 40 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (30 ) (279 ) 41 (445 ) Net income (loss) $ 815 $ (992 ) $ 2,743 $ 1,538 Basic earnings (loss) per common share Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.08 Income (loss) from discontinued operations — (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.03 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.06 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.08 Income (loss) from discontinued operations — (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.03 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) 25,699,545 24,689,337 25,506,748 23,676,458 Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted) 26,404,060 24,689,337 26,137,644 24,217,997

WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE BRIDGE ANALYSIS* Fourth Quarter 2021 Revenue Bridge (in millions) $ Change Fourth quarter 2020 revenue $ 64.1 Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 (3.8 ) Canada (1.5 ) Decommissioning 6.8 Nuclear Maintenance 7.0 Water/Wastewater 3.7 Project mix 2.9 Total change 15.1 Fourth quarter 2021 revenue $ 79.2 *Numbers may not sum due to rounding

WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) December 31, ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,482 $ 8,716 Restricted cash 468 468 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $427 and $351, respectively 35,204 27,549 Contract assets 12,683 7,969 Other current assets 11,049 6,457 Total current assets 61,886 51,159 Property, plant and equipment, net 653 309 Goodwill 35,400 35,400 Intangible assets, net 12,500 12,500 Other long-term assets 5,712 5,712 Total assets $ 116,151 $ 105,080 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,168 $ 6,210 Accrued compensation and benefits 12,388 15,800 Contract liabilities 3,412 2,529 Short-term borrowings 676 352 Current portion of long-term debt 1,050 1,050 Other current liabilities 11,017 7,170 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 316 342 Total current liabilities 41,027 33,453 Long-term debt, net 30,328 30,728 Deferred tax liabilities 2,442 2,440 Other long-term liabilities 1,647 2,098 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations 4,250 4,466 Total liabilities $ 79,694 $ 73,185 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 170,000,000 shares authorized and 26,408,789 and 25,926,333 shares issued, respectively, and 25,939,621 and 25,336,442 shares outstanding, respectively $ 261 $ 256 Paid-in capital 92,227 90,292 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (95 ) 28 Accumulated deficit (55,930 ) (58,673 ) Treasury stock, at par (469,168 and 589,891 common shares, respectively) (6 ) (8 ) Total stockholders’ equity 36,457 31,895 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 116,151 $ 105,080

WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 2,743 $ 1,538 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Net (income) loss from discontinued operations (41 ) 445 Deferred income tax provision 2 242 Depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment 190 187 Amortization of deferred financing costs 831 1,536 Amortization of debt discount 200 — Gain on disposals of property, plant and equipment — (104 ) Debt extinguishment expenses — 1,211 Bad debt expense 77 (351 ) Stock-based compensation 3,045 2,546 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired and sold: Accounts receivable (7,826 ) 11,107 Contract assets (4,700 ) (699 ) Other current assets (4,682 ) (3,903 ) Other assets (337 ) 3,972 Accounts payable 5,860 (10,438 ) Accrued and other liabilities (538 ) 4,532 Contract liabilities 879 (176 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, continuing operations (4,297 ) 11,645 Net cash used in operating activities, discontinued operations (200 ) (464 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (4,497 ) $ 11,181 Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (538 ) (117 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (538 ) $ (117 ) Financing activities: Repurchase of stock-based awards for payment of statutory taxes due on stock-based compensation $ (554 ) $ (227 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 6,489 Debt issuance costs — (4,200 ) Debt refinancing costs and original issue discount — (2,003 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowings 289,379 262,695 Repayments of short-term borrowings (289,055 ) (273,192 ) Proceeds from long-term debt — 35,000 Repayments of long-term debt (1,050 ) (34,388 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,280 ) (9,826 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash 81 128 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,234 ) 1,366 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 9,184 7,818 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 2,950 $ 9,184 Supplemental Disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ 3,674 $ 4,316 Noncash fee related to revolving debt facility $ — $ 150 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 2,128 $ —

WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE (UNAUDITED) This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided below. ADJUSTED EBITDA – CONTINUING OPERATIONS Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income from continuing operations $ 845 $ (713 ) $ 2,702 $ 1,983 Add back: Interest expense, net 1,268 1,443 5,001 6,083 Income tax expense 537 820 793 1,385 Depreciation and amortization expense 53 43 190 187 Stock-based compensation 466 801 3,045 2,503 Severance costs 358 — 523 421 Franchise taxes 80 64 264 267 Consulting expenses-remediation — (69 ) — 194 Settlement expenses — 314 — 443 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,455 — 1,455 Foreign currency gain (56 ) (162 ) (206 ) (186 ) ROU Asset Impairment — — 423 — Adjusted EBITDA – continuing operations $ 3,551 $ 3,996 $ 12,735 $ 14,734

