Wind River Studio Addresses Challenges of Managing Secure Linux-Based Intelligent Systems

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Wind River eases costly management challenges typical of embedded Linux platforms for the full lifecycle.

New managed services help teams achieve and maintain Linux platform stability, quality, and security, freeing resources to continue innovation and feature development.

Wind River experts assess, recommend, and implement solutions aligned with functional, architecture, and performance requirements.

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IntelligentSystems—Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, has announced new Wind River Studio Linux Services to further address evolving challenges around security, defects, compliance, and the ongoing management of mission-critical intelligent systems when using community- based open source software.

“Mission-critical embedded systems have some of the most demanding requirements with the longest lifespans, and teams must plan to build, manage, and maintain them over years or decades. This is especially challenging in an intelligent systems future that demands increasing vigilance around security and compliance,” said Amit Ronen, senior vice president, Customer Success at Wind River. “Wind River Studio Linux Services directly addresses the evolving market needs of developing, deploying, and maintaining embedded systems. By helping developers build and deploy robust, reliable, and secure Linux-based intelligent devices and systems, Studio Linux Services can remove the burden of monitoring and maintaining platforms so developers can instead focus on developing innovative and differentiated intelligent edge systems that maximize return on investment.”

As market demands evolve, the need to speed development of innovative, stable, and deployable embedded Linux solutions becomes more urgent. Simultaneously, rising system complexity brings new challenges around security, compliance, defense against defects, and ongoing maintenance of these new platforms. Finding defects — especially security defects — and then repairing and deploying patches can cost as much as 100 times more in deployed systems than during the development phase. This is a heavy burden for a development team to manage while still trying to innovate and meet tight deadlines.

Additionally, the costs in resources, expertise, and time to upstream these fixes and align with the open source community exceed what many organizations can afford. However, failure to take these steps results in accumulated technical debt that can ultimately sink an existing product or derail development on new releases. Wind River leverages nearly 20 years of helping customers build, deploy, and secure Linux systems as it offers new managed services that address these challenges.

New Studio Linux Services include the following:

Security and Compliance Scanning: Professional-grade scanning of Linux platforms for CVEs and license issues

Professional-grade scanning of Linux platforms for CVEs and license issues Security and Compliance Analysis and Remediation: Deep-dive analysis of CVEs and license compliance issues on existing platforms that can directly impact the open source software of a project; remediation of critical CVEs as well as a license compliance remediation recommendation

Deep-dive analysis of CVEs and license compliance issues on existing platforms that can directly impact the open source software of a project; remediation of critical CVEs as well as a license compliance remediation recommendation Lifecycle Security: Continuous CVE monitoring, mitigation, and management through the software development and deployment lifecycle

Continuous CVE monitoring, mitigation, and management through the software development and deployment lifecycle Lifecycle Performance Assurance: A full lifecycle management service for Linux platforms and board support packages; delivers technical solutions and support to help keep software current, secure, and stable throughout the life of the device

A full lifecycle management service for Linux platforms and board support packages; delivers technical solutions and support to help keep software current, secure, and stable throughout the life of the device Architecture and Implementation: Thorough architectural assessment of hardware and software needs for the full lifecycle of the project, including interpretation of system requirements, architecting of platform system options, and recommendations for meeting business, technical, and program goals; also ongoing technical solution assessments for emerging requirements as the project advances

Supporting Linux Endeavors Across the Ecosystem

AMD

“AMD welcomes the new Wind River Studio Linux Services into our software ecosystem for Yocto Project-based Linux systems and devices running on AMD processors. Together with Wind River, AMD can help customers address a variety of challenges and enable a development ecosystem to deliver success with high-performance processors, and open source software and services, said Surya Hotha, senior director, Product Marketing, Embedded Business, AMD.

NXP

“To serve an increasingly connected, smarter, and autonomous world, our customers must be ready to handle complex computing workloads for a variety of intelligent systems. Open source innovation will continue to help drive this new reality,” said Jeff Steinheider, vice president and general manager, Industrial Edge Processing, NXP® Semiconductors. “By working closely with NXP, Wind River brings these new service offerings to our ecosystem, delivering customers the security and safety required to meet the needs of these new intelligent use cases across multiple industries.”

Toshiba

“The TCx SKY Retail Operating System powers over 1 million checkout lanes across some of the most demanding retail environments,” said Mike Yeung, EVP and CTO at Toshiba. “Our customers depend on Toshiba to provide rock-solid stability and security to power the future generation of microservices and IOT edge workloads that will define the future retail store experience. We partnered with Wind River because of their proven capability of providing mission-critical solutions.”

Recognized Services Pedigree and Standards Support

Wind River has helped hundreds of customers achieve software design certifications in airborne systems (DO-178C), automotive (ISO 26262), industrial (IEC 61508), and medical safety (IEC 62304). The Wind River Professional Services team is appraised at CMMI Level 3 and the global support team assists customers live and online 24/7. Wind River Services and Customer Support has independent honors for TQM, IP expertise, and professional support in multiple industries, including certification under the prestigious Service Capability and Performance Standards (SCP).

For 40 years, Wind River has been an innovator, from having the first real-time operating system on Mars to playing a key role in the world’s first successful 5G data session and in building one of the largest Open RAN networks in the world.

For more information about Wind River Studio Linux Services, visit https://www.windriver.com/services/linux.

For more information about Wind River Studio, visit https://www.windriver.com/studio.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For 40 years, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Jenny Suh



Wind River



510-749-2972



[email protected]