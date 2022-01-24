Wolverine Announces Completion of the First Phase Exploration on the Frog Property

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 15, 2022) – Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) (“Wolverine”) announced today that it has completed a ground magnetometer survey on its newly acquired Frog Property, located in Labrador, Canada. A total of 28.5 line-km of surveying was completed on 30 – 100 m spaced lines encompassing an area of 350 ha. The survey was completed by indigenous workers employed by 86835 Newfoundland & Labrador Corp. using an Overhauser GEM GSM-19 Magnetometer. The survey expanded on a preliminary survey completed late in 2021.

Although several small anomalous bodies were delineated in the eastern portion of the grid, a strongly magnetic body was outlined extending 1.4 km through the western portion of the grid and is open to the north and south. This magnetic feature is 180 to 360 m wide and shows a sharp contrast of up to 20,000 nT between the anomaly and country rock.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1138/116797_bef0d85414fe2915_002full.jpg

Follow-up exploration, due to commence after spring thaw, will target this area for prospecting and geochemistry. Additional ground magnetics will target the north and south extensions of the current magnetic anomaly.

The technical content on the Frog Property has been reviewed and approved by L. John Peters, P. Geo., as the Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board

Bruce Costerd

CEO

For further information please contact:

Bruce Costerd (778) 297-4409

[email protected]

http://www.wolverinetechnologiescorp.com

Investor Relations

Mr. Dale Shirley

Big Reach Media, Inc.

Mobile: (780) 964-4732

[email protected]

http://www.bigreachmedia.com/

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Frog Property.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116797