World View Introduces Space Capsule Prototype Carrying Passengers to the Edge of Space

The stratospheric exploration company presents a full-scale model of the innovative spacecraft, providing spaceflight participants with a taste of the World View space travel experience

TUCSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World View, an expert in stratospheric exploration on a mission to help spaceflight participants rediscover Earth, today announces the debut of its spaceflight capsule prototype. The announcement marks another exciting milestone for the company, following recent news of its entry into the space tourism sector and appointment of President of Tourism and Exploration, Dale Hipsh.





Spaceflight participants eagerly awaiting the launch of commercial flights beginning in 2024 are provided a first-look at the distinctive World View experience, from onboard amenities and design touches to the superior hospitality and life-changing perspectives enjoyed throughout the journey.

“Unveiling our space capsule prototype is a pivotal moment for the company as we continue to prepare for our first launch from the Grand Canyon in just two short years,” said Ryan Hartman, President and Chief Executive Officer of World View. “We are thrilled to partner with leaders in aerospace design and engineering to bring our vision to life and ensure spaceflight participants enjoy a truly transformative experience.”

The exterior of the World View space capsule is shaped like a faceted hexagon with softened edges and a pearlescent white finish, which offers thermal management properties but also enhances the geometric detailing and curves. It boasts large elliptical windows that measure approximately 6.5 feet wide x 4.5 feet high, framing impressive views of the Earth’s curvature and its natural wonders. When seats are in a reclined position, the sky window on top of the capsule provides passengers an exciting line of sight to the balloon lifting them as well as constellations upon reaching float altitude. The central ceiling pelmet also includes a mood wash light that changes in accordance with the stage in flight to provide optimal viewing out of the capsule’s windows.

The capsule is climate-controlled and pressurized with an entire interior designed to maximize space, allowing spaceflight participants to move freely and comfortably about the capsule. The color palette, materials and finishes create an environment of calm, with clean lines, soft tones and clever concealment of functional elements–such as lavatory and galley entrances–so the focus remains on the stunning vistas and sights outside. Aligned with World View’s commitment to sustainability, great care is being taken to ensure materials are sourced from sustainable vendors whenever possible and options for re-use or recycling are being thoroughly explored.

Luxurious, ergonomic seating for eight passengers is configured in pairs, with an additional pair designated for crew members. Amenities including a cocktail table, graphical user interface (GUI) screen (providing educational materials and engaging activities), central console, personal storage and beverage holder, are at spaceflight participants’ fingertips to ensure that no moment of the journey is missed. Each capsule is outfitted with an onboard telescope to maximize viewing throughout the journey. Spaceflight participants will also enjoy gourmet custom dining options and top-shelf libations throughout their flight and each capsule will be equipped with streaming and mobile communication capabilities to stay in touch with loved ones back on Earth.

Projected lift off is scheduled before dawn, providing participants a front row seat to the sunrise on most flights. Along the journey, passengers will take in the curvature of the Earth, thin blue line of the atmosphere, vast darkness of space and constellations. Without the typical turbulence found on an airplane flight, spaceflight participants will be able to stand and move about the craft shortly after launch. The onboard crew, including one pilot and one concierge, serve as both Earth and space guides, cross-trained in flight operations, hospitality and medical support.

World View’s space tourism program begins launching commercial flights in 2024 with voyages taking off from natural and man-made wonders such as the Grand Canyon and Great Barrier Reef. Flights will lift passengers in a zero-pressure stratospheric balloon and pressurized space capsule to 100,000 feet altitude, nearly 23 miles above Earth, for an unparalleled experience that will last six to eight hours. Participants will fully experience and immerse themselves in the beauty, fragility, history and importance of the areas surrounding each location and of the Earth itself.

Design elements and engineering considerations continue to be refined. Further information on World View available at worldview.space.

ABOUT WORLD VIEW

World View is the leading stratospheric exploration company on a mission to inspire the global community to rediscover Earth. Through both its legacy Stratollite imaging and newly launched space tourism and exploration businesses, World View is working to ensure its ultimate objective: honor the planet so that future generations will feel blessed to call it home. For more information, visit worldview.space.

