Xigem Technologies Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 15, 2022) – Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE:2C1) (“Xigem” or the “Company“), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”). The service provided by Hybrid to the Company is a database of Registered Financial Professionals in North America. Hybrid is not promoting the specific purchase or sale of securities. It provides its database, technology, and call center services to enable the issuer to disseminate its information to Financial Professionals only. Hybrid provides its services directly to the Company.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) in providing its services.

The Company has agreed to engage Hybrid on March 14, 2022 (the “Agreement“). The Agreement calls for an initial period of 12 months beginning March 14, 2022 (the “Initial Term“), and then shall be renewed automatically for successive six-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $22,500, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem is positioned to become a leading technology provider for the emerging near trillion-dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers, and other organizations. iAgent, the Company’s patented technology, FOOi, its proprietary peer-to-peer mobile payments app, and Cylix Data, its business intelligence engine, is intended to provide organizations, businesses, and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments, while the Company looks to aggregate a portfolio of innovative technologies capable of disrupting traditional business models.

www.xigemtechnologies.com

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data-driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

On behalf of the Company:

Brian Kalish, Chief Executive Officer

For further information:

Phone: (647) 250-9824 ext.4

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

