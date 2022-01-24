Zelis Announces New Chief Marketing Officer, Heather Valteris, International Brand Builder and Strategist for Fortune 100 Companies

BEDMINSTER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zelis, a leading healthcare payments company, today announced Heather Valteris will be joining the company as Chief Marketing Officer and a member of the Operating Committee. Heather is a tenured global marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience driving positive change in global Fortune 100 companies. In her new role, Heather will lead Zelis’ marketing strategy to build upon Zelis’ market position, drive measurable business growth, and position the company for its next chapter.





Heather joins Zelis from Cigna, where she served as the Chief Marketing Officer for International Markets and was responsible for building awareness of and demand for the Cigna brand across 19 countries. With experience working and living in Asia, Europe, and the Americas, Heather brings a global perspective to the role along with a focus on using data-driven, contextual insights to develop strategies that maximize returns on marketing investments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heather to Zelis and our leadership team,” said Amanda Eisel, CEO of Zelis. “In addition to her impressive marketing background, Heather’s experience driving global brand strategy is complementary to Zelis as we continue our rapid expansion and transformation of healthcare payments.”

Prior to Cigna, Heather spent more than 20 years leading marketing teams in the financial services and technology industries. Her roles included building a marketing analytics consulting practice for SAS (software), serving as CMO for a GE Capital joint venture with Hyundai in South Korea, designing and leading the Direct Marketing function for the GE U.S. Consumer Finance business, as well as various positions in both Citibank and MBNA.

“I’m excited to begin working with the incredible team at Zelis,” said Heather. “The critical work they are doing to remove friction and complexity from our healthcare system has really impressed me. It will be a privilege to help Zelis accelerate and expand the impact they are having on the entire healthcare ecosystem.”

