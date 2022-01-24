Zonetail Hires Brian Davies as Executive Vice-President Sales and Strategic Partnerships

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 14, 2022) – Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) (“Zonetail” or the “Company”) announces the re-hiring of Brian Davies as Executive Vice-President Sales and Strategic Partnerships.

Brian Davies is an experienced executive with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry. Brian brings over twenty-five years of experience, building and managing sales and channel teams, most notably for IBM where he served as head of IBM’s Enterprise sales for Canada and the Caribbean, for twenty years. He is skilled in sales strategy, customer relationship management, channel/partnership strategy, channel sales, and IT strategy.

“Brian formally worked for Zonetail in 2019, but at the time, the Company did not have the size or scale to provide him with a meaningful opportunity to bring his full talents to bare,” says Mark Holmes, Zonetail’s President and CEO. Holmes continued, “Even with our limitations at the time, Brian signed several key accounts, including foodora, and GrubHub, among others. He is a proven asset and we always wanted to get him back. I’m thrilled to see him rejoin the team.”

“I had several opportunities to join other much larger companies in an executive/senior sales role, but when the chance arose to rejoin Zonetail, I had to jump at it,” said Davies. “I’ve always believed in what Mark and the team were building, and their growth over the past three years is truly exciting – I’m very pleased to come back and expect to contribute to the Company’s recent success.”

As announced in the Company’s press release on January 18, 2022, Zonetail is now executing the new evolution of its business strategy, blueprint and playbook for the burgeoning and lucrative condo and multi-family rental/apartment markets. For further details, please refer to Zonetail’s updated corporate presentation which is available for downloading at https://www.zonetail.com/investors/.

Mr. Davies will play a significant role in the execution of this strategy, as the Company continues its North American expansion, adding new buildings, users and new business partners to its growing marketplace.

Zonetail has granted 1,000,000 stock options to Brian Davies at an exercise price of $0.05, as a major component of its compensation, substantially conserving the Company’s cash reserves. The stock options vest over 24 months and expire on March 13, 2027.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE), (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform for hotels and high-rise residential buildings providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services, as well as neighbouring restaurants, stores, services, and other businesses. Zonetail has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail has signed an integration agreement with Yardi, the largest property management software company in North America, and is now rolling out its mobile solutions across Canada and the U.S.. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

