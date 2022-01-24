ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck Wins 2022 Sam Blackman Award from Technology Association of Oregon

Will Be Recognized at Oregon Technology Awards on Tuesday, May 3

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that Founder and CEO Henry Schuck has been selected by Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) as the 2022 Sam Blackman Award Winner.

Schuck will be recognized as part of the 38th annual Oregon Technology Awards ceremony, celebrating excellence and achievement in the region’s technology industry, on Tuesday, May 3 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Ore.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Technology Association of Oregon, especially with an award named for such a well-respected technology leader and inspiration to me – Sam Blackman,” said Schuck. “I’m incredibly proud of what our talented ZoomInfo team has built over the last 15 years and the world-class products we provide to our customers around the world.”

Schuck has served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ZoomInfo (formerly DiscoverOrg) since founding it in 2007. He led ZoomInfo as it became the first U.S. technology company to go public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Including the company’s acquisition of Zoom Information in 2019, Schuck has overseen 11 acquisitions in total, and has grown the company to more than 2,700 employees globally. Prior to founding ZoomInfo, Schuck was Vice President of Research and Marketing at iProfile, a sales intelligence firm focused on the information technology market.

He is a cum laude with honors graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a B.S. in Business Administration and a second B.S. in Hospitality Administration and holds a J.D., cum laude, from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. Schuck was named to Fortune’s “40 Under 40” Class of 2020 list.

Schuck is also the driving force behind ZoomInfo’s annual employee donation drive, helping raise nearly $3.5 million to-date for youth- and family-focused charities close to his heart in the communities where ZoomInfo employees live and work.

“The Sam Blackman Award recognizes executives of Oregon and Southwest Washington-based technology companies for excellence in industry leadership, as well as an individual’s positive impact in the greater community.” said Skip Newberry, TAO President and CEO. “Under Henry’s leadership, ZoomInfo has grown into one of the largest and most successful tech companies headquartered in the region. Throughout the company’s growth, Henry has gone above and beyond to ensure that employees of ZoomInfo would be able to share in the company’s success. And with recent investments in a new office building and area public schools, ZoomInfo’s positive impact on the community is only increasing.”

Sam Blackman co-founded Elemental Technologies in 2006, creating software that performs encoding, decoding, and transcoding to enhance video streaming. He led the company from a tiny start-up to one of Portland’s major employers before being acquired by Amazon in 2015. He stayed on as CEO of AWS Elemental and was awarded TAO’s Technology Executive of the Year Award in 2015. Blackman passed away suddenly at age 41 in 2017, and the Technology Executive of the Year Award was renamed in his honor.

For more information about the 2022 Oregon Technology Awards, including registration, please visit the event page.

About Technology Association of Oregon (TAO)



TAO is a local nonprofit working to build opportunities, better our economy and unify a voice for innovation in Oregon and beyond. A recognized leader in shaping and growing technology and business communities, TAO empowers businesses and entrepreneurs through networks, events, advocacy, resources and more. With over 500 member-companies, TAO’s network brings together some of the largest companies in the world, small startups, and tech-enabled companies that are using technology to drive growth and innovation. For more information please visit www.techoregon.org.

About ZoomInfo



ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

