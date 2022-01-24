Zymergen to Report Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 22nd, 2022

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen” or the “Company”) today announced it will report preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after market close on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022. The company’s management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments and outlook.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investors.zymergen.com/.

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biotech company that designs and produces molecules, microbes and materials for diverse end markets. We partner with nature to make better products, a better way, for a better world.

