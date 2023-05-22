22nd Edition of Manufacturing IT Summit, Mumbai

Physical Conference on 23rd June 2023

MUMBAI, India, May 12, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The Manufacturing IT Summit is India’s leading Manufacturing conference, bringing together the most influential IT leaders from the Manufacturing industry to discuss today’s most pressing technological challenges to foster deeper collaboration and generate new ideas.

The 22nd Edition Manufacturing IT Summit is an event organized exclusively for Technology leaders from multiple leading businesses, institutions and government officials representing India’s manufacturing sector. This summit is a platform for manufacturers, technology providers, and industry experts to come together and discuss the latest trends and technologies in the manufacturing sector.

The summit focuses on the role of information technology in manufacturing and how it can help organizations optimize their processes, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. The conference covers topics such as Industry 4.0, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, and more.

Where is the Manufacturing IT Summit?

Mumbai, India is a thriving city that serves as the perfect backdrop for the Manufacturing IT Summit organized by Exito. It is also the commercial and financial capital of India, with a thriving manufacturing sector that has seen significant growth in recent years.

When is the Event?

The Manufacturing IT Summit will take place on the 23rd of June, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM in Mumbai, India.

Get ready to hear from these Industry Experts at the Manufacturing IT Summit-

Purushottam Kaushik – Head, Centre For Fourth Industrial Revolution, India World Economic Forum

Hariharan Iyer – Group CIO, Raymond Group

Amar Variawa – Country Director – Public Affairs, Sustainability & ESG, Michelin India Private Limited

Gopi Thangavel Ph.D, CCISO, CISM, PMP, MCSA – Senior Vice President, Reliance Industries Limited

Narendra K Saini – Chief Digital & Data Officer, Lupin Limited

What Exciting Topics Can You Expect to See on the Agenda for the Manufacturing IT Summit?

Digital Transformation: Leadership, Challenges and Opportunities

Revolutionizing India’s mobility with Electric Vehicles/ Hastening the mobility growth with EV

Levelling up ICT Technologies: The first step towards Smart Manufacturing

Balancing people, Process & Technology towards Creating an agile organisation

3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Process

Smart Supply Chain and Logistics Revolution

Infrastructure and Upskilling Labour

End-to-end manufacturing cloud to create future-proof businesses

Who can Attend?

The Manufacturing IT summit in Mumbai is open to top executives and leaders like CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, and Heads of Logistics and IT Infrastructure from a variety of industries, including FMCG, Plastics, Oil & Energy/Petroleum, Food Production, Metal and Metal Products, Medical Device Manufacturers, Wood, Leather and Paper Products, Electricals & Electronics, Textiles and Textile Machinery, Automotive and Auto Components, Pharmaceuticals, and Chemicals and Fertilizers.

