4 Data Protection Tips for CISOs

CISOs deserve a round of applause. The weight of the world seems to rest on their shoulders in the modern era, a message all too obvious by looking at headlines and seeing an onslaught of data breaches and cybersecurity incidents.

Data is the lifeblood of an organization, and cybercriminals know that. That’s why ransomware attacks rose sharply in 2022, and the trend is expected to continue. Data protection should be front of mind for CISOs and feature heavily in security strategies. But as you know, data security is more than a lock on a filing cabinet in the modern era.

Keys to Data Protection

To state the obvious: a CISOs job description is lengthy and covers a lot of crucial organizational functions. There are many moving parts and priorities to manage on any given day.

Read on for four fundamental elements for your security strategy checklist to ensure your data is protected.

1. Secure Your Endpoints

Network security was once more cut-and-dried. Employees worked at computers connected to the network at your office location, and remote work was reserved for executives or a select group of end users. With the move to remote and hybrid workforces, the proliferation of mobile and IoT devices, and BYOD going mainstream, your endpoint devices are moving targets.

Advanced attacks can easily circumvent basic security like anti-virus solutions, resulting in zero-day exploits and malicious attacks. Insecure endpoints can also fall victim to human error.

It’s crucial for organizations to be able to identify, monitor, control, and respond as necessary to any devices that attempt to access corporate networks and resources at any given point. Endpoint security solutions centrally manage endpoint protection, ensuring workstations, servers, and mobile devices are safe and validated.

2. Don’t Neglect Application Security

No matter where you are in the digital transformation wave, using mobile devices and web applications is undoubtedly significant (or poised to be) in your organization. Applications – including desktop and mobile, local and cloud – and their APIs are the great enablers of society, making life easier in both personal and professional aspects.

Applications are, unfortunately, popular attack vectors for hackers. Whether exploiting API vulnerabilities or stealing or falsifying login credentials, hackers can use applications as entry points into privileged areas and help themselves to be sensitive and valuable data.

CISOs in organizations developing applications or APIs should take a shift-left approach and employ DevSecOps strategies to ensure robust application security for their customers. Those wearing the CISO badge in any organization should not assume their applications are secure. Software security services, pen testing, and well-defined strategies for user access controls are foundational principles for data protection at the application level.

3. Build a Risk-Aware Culture

A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. That’s not a suggestion that your organization is simply a series of links but an illustration of the importance of each user as a component of your security strategy.

End users can be an asset or a liability, as a simple mistake can cost your organization dearly. The key to building an organization full of allies is in the culture. A risk-aware culture is better protected from outside threats as security is woven into the lexicon.

Building a risk-aware culture means ensuring employees are kept abreast of security threats to their industry or organization and understand their accountability in keeping the organization and its data safe.

Ultimately, it’s best to start at onboarding by outlining your security policy for each end user, and keep the conversation going throughout their tenure. Avoid only speaking about risk in piecemeal or sporadic communications or when an incident occurs.

4. Plan for Incidents

Try as you might; sometimes, unfortunately, things happen. Whether it’s a matter of negligence, naivety, or oversight, cunning cyber criminals have a talent for finding and exploiting weak points for their gain.

Rather than assuming that doing your best means doing enough, preparing for the worst-case scenario is essential. By anticipating incidents, you may find holes you haven’t yet plugged, and can address them before bad actors discover them.

Planning for an incident response means not getting caught in a panic if the fateful day does arrive. Instead, you and your organization can see and respond to the incident swiftly, stopping the problem from worsening. Your cybersecurity plan should include incident response, reporting hierarchies, whistleblowing options, and steps to overcome exploits.

Data Protection is Crucial for Organizational Success

Data is invaluable to organizations, and the list of reasons is long. Data enables better business decisions by providing valuable insights for marketing, sales, policies, and more. However, data is also valuable for customers, and one slip-up can cost an organization dearly.

Data protection is brand protection. Whether it’s the fault of an organization, a single employee, or a third-party tool with inadequate security, the brand suffers reputational damage should its customers’ sensitive data fall into the wrong hands. Rebuilding your brand’s name after a breach is arguably more challenging than forming a reputation, to begin with. Rather than take the risk, ensure data protection features in your organizational strategy.

Stefanie Shank. Having spent her career in various capacities and industries under the “high tech” umbrella, Stefanie is passionate about the trends, challenges, solutions, and stories of existing and emerging technologies.

A storyteller at heart, she considers herself one of the lucky ones: someone who gets to make a living doing what she loves. Stefanie is a regular writer at Bora.