AGCO Recognizes Top Performing Suppliers at 2023 Supplier Event at Lanier Islands, GA

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FarmerFirst—AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, held its annual North America Supplier Event at Lanier Islands, GA, on April 18-20. Company leaders and critical suppliers conferred on process improvements and recognized one supplier for Partner-Level* distinction and presented eight Supplier of the Year awards.

“AGCO is pleased to recognize our suppliers, who have helped us proactively meet farmers’ needs across North America,” said Tim Millwood, AGCO SVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer. “Our suppliers are essential to AGCO’s ability to deliver farmer-focused solutions to sustainably feed our world.”

The gathering was held in Lanier Islands, Georgia, less than 20 miles from AGCO’s corporate headquarters, and it attracted participants from throughout the company, suppliers from around the world, and farmer-customers from as far as Finland. The event was filled with networking opportunities, educational sessions, and roundtables that encouraged participants to share experiences and brainstorm solutions to issues encountered at all levels of the supply chain and manufacturing process. Highlights included interactive hands-on experiences with products from the company’s Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, Grain & Protein, and Fuse® / Precision Ag brands, as well as an Executive Panel in which participants discussed pressing concerns that stretch beyond traditional supply chain topics.

Mike Clem, AGCO’s VP of Purchasing for North America, expressed his gratitude to AGCO’s suppliers, highlighting their role in fulfilling the company’s farmer-first purpose. He emphasized the efforts and dedication of the top-performing suppliers who contributed to making AGCO a trusted partner for smart farming solutions.

Suppliers recognized during the event included the following companies:

Promoted to Partner-Level* Distinction:

Nucor of Charlotte, NC, is the largest steel producer and “mini-mill” steelmaker in the US, as well as the largest recycler of scrap in North America. Nucor is recognized for its close collaboration with AGCO’s engineering, logistics, and purchasing teams that provides value and high-quality solutions for AGCO and our customers.

AGCO 2021 Supplier of the Year winners (by award):

Supplier of the Year: Ferroloy, Inc. is an iron foundry in Wichita KS, with machining capabilities, manufacturing ductile iron castings, and gray iron castings for a variety of OEMs, including agricultural machinery. As a strategic and innovative supplier for AGCO, Ferroloy has shown agility and resilience with the flexibility to adapt to AGCO’s changing environment.

Indirect Supplier Award: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. of Santa Clara, CA, is a multinational cybersecurity company that has provided AGCO with strategic collaborative solutions to increase network security and meet the secure cloud-based needs of the hybrid workforce.

Logistics Outbound Service Provider Award: R.E. West Transportation of Ashland City, TN, is a for-hire contract freight hauling operation that has provided AGCO with strategic collaborative logistics services for over 12 years and transported over 8600 loads to dealers across the US and Canada. Outstanding reliability and customer service make R.E. West Transportation an effective supplier of innovation and collaboration.

Logistics Inbound Service Provider Award: Flat World Global Solutions of St. Louis, MO, provides collaborative and innovative shipping and delivery solutions to AGCO. The company streamlines supply chain processes for AGCO, with technology that integrates and organizes shipping, logistics, and storage without interruption for a simplified shipping solution.

Aftersales Supplier Award: Ag Express Electronics of Sulphur Springs, IN, is a 100% employee-owned company that leads the agricultural industry in service, sales, and support of electronic instrumentation and controls. With order flexibility, quality parts, and outstanding customer service, Ag Express Electronics provides adaptive and strategic collaboration to meet the needs of AGCO’s farmers, manufacturing sites, and dealers.

Sustainability Award: Headquartered in Türkiye, Jantsa has a long history of social and community stewardship that was again demonstrated in February 2023 when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye and Syria. The company and employees donated containers of toiletries, healthcare items, food, water, tents, and a container house to serve as a residence for a family in need. Jantsa is committed to community restoration and pledged to continue providing support to those who survived the massive earthquake.

Quality & Delivery Performance Award: McNeilus Steel Inc. of Morristown, TN, is a full-line steel distributor and processor dedicated to providing AGCO’s customers with the best in material quality, responsive customer service, and on-time delivery. The company is recognized for its close collaboration with AGCO’s engineering, logistics, and purchasing teams that provides value and high-quality solutions for AGCO and our farmers.

Collaboration & Innovation Award: American Castings, LLC, located in Pryor, OK, is a world leader in quality ferrous castings. The company has been a high-performing supplier for many years for Jackson’s Fendt IDEAL® combine track systems and has continually produced quality components that meet AGCO’s standards and on-time demand.

Fendt, Fuse, IDEAL, and Massey Ferguson are registered trademarks of AGCO.

* NOTE: The use of “partner” throughout this announcement in no way implies nor suggests a relationship beyond Component Supply or Services and Performance as outlined in the ASPIRE Supplier Management Guideline. Please see www.agcocorp.com/suppliers for more details.

