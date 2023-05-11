ATX Networks to Unveil Safe and Sustainable Energy Solutions for European Market at ANGA COM 2023

ATX to present new hybrid supercapacitor energy storage solutions at Europe’s leading broadband and media event

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ANGACOM—ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, will share its expertise and showcase solutions that expand the reach, capacity and reliability of broadband networks at ANGA COM 2023. ATX will detail the safety and sustainability benefits of hybrid supercapacitor technology during a presentation at the event, as well as introduce the company’s Areca™ family of backup power energy storage solutions.

ANGA COM is Europe’s leading business platform for Broadband, Television and Online, held 23-25 May 2023, in Cologne, Germany. ATX Director of Product Line Management George Goncalves will present a session on Tuesday, 23 May, titled “Modernize Your Network with Hybrid Supercapacitor Backup Energy Storage.” The presentation will explore the latest breakthroughs in hybrid supercapacitor technology, a non-chemical form of energy storage that sets new benchmarks for safety, performance, longevity and reliability.

ATX will exhibit in Hall 8, Stand #F23, providing hands-on introductions to the company’s latest optical transport, outside plant and backup energy storage solutions that enable broadband providers to extend and evolve their networks while also contributing to a greener planet. This includes the European debut of ATX’s Areca family of energy storage solutions – hybrid supercapacitor modules that provide a cleaner, safer, more reliable and less expensive standby power source than lead-acid or Lithium-based batteries. ATX stand visitors can also learn more about the company’s GigaWave™ Digital Optical Amplifier and GigaXtend™ 2GHz Taps and Passives.

“ANGA COM 2023 is an important event for our industry, so we are pleased to be participating in this year’s program,” said Dan Whalen, CEO of ATX Networks. “The topics and solutions we’ll be showcasing at the event represent our commitment to helping broadband providers evolve their networks in a cost-effective and sustainable way while delivering unmatched performance and reliability to their customers.”

The European Union has been particularly aggressive in pursuing sustainability goals, with several nations targeting major milestones for as early as 2030.

For more information, please visit www.atx.com.

About ATX Networks

ATX Networks is disrupting the future of broadband access. Every second of every day, our market-leading and award-winning solutions transport more than 2,500 terabytes of data between smart devices and intelligent networks. ATX is teaming with the world’s most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to usher in a new generation of ubiquitous gigabit broadband. For further information, visit ATX at www.atx.com, and follow us on Twitter @ATXNetworksCorp.

Contacts

Diana Gudiño



Connect2 Communications for ATX Networks



310-993-3635



[email protected]