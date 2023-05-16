Aviation Capital Group Taps New Vice President of Marketing, Latin America to Support Growing Business Demand

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acg—Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a premier global full-service aircraft lessor, today announced that Armando Belchior Nunes has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing, Latin America. In this role, Nunes will work closely with ACG’s Head of Marketing to support the Latin America region by developing and maintaining customer relationships, gathering market information to promote continued and future company success, and supporting overall brand awareness initiatives.

“We are proud to welcome Armando to the ACG family,” said Elizabeth Stevens, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Aviation Capital Group. “His vast international business experience will be an incredible asset to our efforts in South America and we’re looking forward to his support as we grow.”

Nunes brings over a decade of experience in international sales, business development and finance to his new position with ACG, including several years spent in the aviation industry with Airbus. He graduated from IE Business School in Madrid with an international MBA and earned an executive master’s degree in finance from HEC Paris Business School.

“ACG has a strong reputation in the industry and I am excited to help it reach new prospects and further advance its relationships with current customers,” said Nunes.

To learn about open positions at ACG, visit: https://www.aviationcapitalgroup.com/careers/.

About Aviation Capital Group: Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 470 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2022, leased to roughly 95 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

