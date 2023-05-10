Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Announces March 31, 2023 Financial Results and Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend of $0.38 per Share

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the “Company”, “our” or “we”) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.38 per share for the second quarter of 2023.

“Our first quarter earnings demonstrated strong investment income benefitting from higher base rates and spreads across our portfolio of largely senior secured, floating rate loans and continued credit stability across our diversified portfolio,” said Michael Ewald, Chief Executive Officer of BCSF. “Our results produced strong net investment income coverage of our dividend as well as NAV growth for shareholders. We believe BCSF remains well-positioned to take advantage of attractive opportunities in the current environment as we execute on our longstanding strategy of investing in senior secured loans to middle market companies.”

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net investment income (NII) per share was $0.50, equating to an annualized NII yield on book value of 11.5% (1) ;

; Net income per share was $0.45, equating to an annualized return on book value of 10.5% (1) ;

; Net asset value per share as of March 31, 2023 was $17.37, as compared to $17.29 as of December 31, 2022;

Gross and net investment fundings were $308.0 million and $22.6 million, respectively; Ending debt-to-equity (net of cash) was 1.19x, as compared to 1.14x as of December 31, 2022;

Investments on non-accrual represented 0.6% of the total investment portfolio at fair value; and

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.38 per share for the second quarter of 2023 payable to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2023(2).

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Net investment income per share $0.50 $0.37 Net investment income $32.2 $24.2 Earnings per share $0.45 $0.67 Dividends per share declared and payable $0.38 $0.36 ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) As of March 31, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Total fair value of investments $2,415.4 $2,387.0 Total assets $2,606.4 $2,592.4 Total net assets $1,121.1 $1,116.4 Net asset value per share $17.37 $17.29

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company invested $308.0 million in 52 portfolio companies, including $116.1 million in six new companies, $156.9 million in 45 existing companies and $35.0 million in Senior Loan Program, LLC (“SLP”). The Company had $285.4 million of principal repayments and sales in the quarter, resulting in net investment fundings of $22.6 million.

Investment Activity for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023:

($ in millions) Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Investment Fundings $308.0 $220.7 Sales and Repayments $285.4 $162.0 Net Investment Activity $22.6 $58.7

As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s investment portfolio had a fair value of $2,415.4 million, comprised of investments in 138 portfolio companies operating across 30 different industries.

Investment Portfolio at Fair Value as of March 31, 2023:

Investment Type $ in Millions % of Total First Lien Senior Secured Loans $1,605.7 66.5% Second Lien Senior Secured Loans 86.0 3.6 Subordinated Debt 44.3 1.8 Structured Products 23.4 1.0 Preferred Equity 85.1 3.5 Equity Interests 229.7 9.5 Warrants 0.6 0.0 Investment Vehicles 340.6 14.1 Subordinated Note in ISLP 187.0 7.7 Equity Interest in ISLP 65.2 2.7 Subordinated Note in SLP 86.0 3.6 Preferred and Equity Interest in SLP 2.4 0.1 Total $2,415.4 100.0%

As of March 31, 2023, the weighted average yield on the investment portfolio at amortized cost and fair value were 12.3% and 12.5%, respectively, as compared to 11.4% and 11.6%, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.(3) 94.3% of the Company’s debt investments at fair value were in floating rate securities.

As of March 31, 2023, two portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, representing 2.1% and 0.6% of the total investment portfolio at amortized cost and fair value, respectively.

As of March 31, 2023, ISLP’s investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of $672.4 million, comprised of investments in 39 portfolio companies operating across 18 different industries. The investment portfolio on a fair value basis was comprised of 93.9% first lien senior secured loans, 2.9% second lien senior secured loans and 3.2% equity interests. 98.2% of ISLP’s debt investments at fair value were in floating rate securities.

As of March 31, 2023, SLP’s investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of $685.3 million, comprised of investments in 53 portfolio companies operating across 23 different industries.(4) The investment portfolio on a fair value basis was comprised of 96.8% first lien senior secured loans and 3.2% second lien senior secured loans. 98.5% of SLP’s debt investments at fair value were in floating rate securities.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, total investment income was $74.7 million and $62.4 million, respectively. The increase in investment income was primarily due to an increase in interest income as a result of higher base rates.

Total expenses (before taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were $42.0 million and $37.3 million, respectively.

Net investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was $32.2 million or $0.50 per share and $24.2 million or $0.37 per share, respectively.

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company had net realized and unrealized gains (losses) of $(2.9) million.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $29.3 million, or $0.45 per share.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had total principal debt outstanding of $1,417.5 million, including $465.0 million outstanding in the Company’s Sumitomo Credit Facility, $352.5 million outstanding of the debt issued through BCC Middle Market CLO 2019-1 LLC, $300.0 million outstanding in the Company’s senior unsecured notes due March 2026 and $300.0 million outstanding in the Company’s senior unsecured notes due October 2026.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 5.0%, as compared to 4.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents (including foreign cash) of $29.6 million, restricted cash and cash equivalents of $51.4 million, $35.6 million of unsettled trades, net of receivables and payables of investments, and $185.3 million of capacity under its Sumitomo Credit Facility. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $291.7 million of undrawn investment commitments.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s debt-to-equity and debt-to-equity (net of cash) ratios were 1.26x and 1.19x, respectively, as compared to 1.25x and 1.14x, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

Endnotes

(1) Net investment income yields and net income returns are calculated on average net assets, or book value, for the respective periods shown.

(2) The second quarter dividend is payable on July 31, 2023 to holders of record as of June 30, 2023.

(3) The weighted average yield is computed as (a) the annual stated interest rate or yield earned on the relevant accruing debt and other income producing securities plus amortization of fees and discounts on the performing debt and other income producing investments, divided by (b) the total relevant investments at amortized cost or fair value. The weighted average yield does not represent the total return to our stockholders.

(4) SLP acquired 70% of the member equity interests of the Company’s 2018-1 portfolio (“2018-1”). The Company retained 30% of the 2018-1 membership interests as a non-controlling equity interest.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of

March 31, 2023 As of

December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $1,805,708 and $1,846,172, respectively) $ 1,735,871 $ 1,774,947 Non-controlled/affiliate investment (amortized cost of $148,578 and $133,808, respectively) 191,629 173,400 Controlled affiliate investment (amortized cost of $483,604 and $439,958, respectively) 487,877 438,630 Cash and cash equivalents 23,072 30,205 Foreign cash (cost of $7,239 and $34,528, respectively) 6,571 29,575 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 51,441 65,950 Collateral on forward currency exchange contracts 4,852 9,612 Deferred financing costs 3,510 3,742 Interest receivable on investments 32,017 34,270 Receivable for sales and paydowns of investments 50,675 18,166 Prepaid Insurance 15 194 Unrealized appreciation on forward currency exchange contracts 1,107 62 Dividend receivable 17,716 13,681 Total Assets $ 2,606,353 $ 2,592,434 Liabilities Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $9,549 and $10,197, respectively) $ 1,407,951 $ 1,385,303 Interest payable 14,044 12,130 Payable for investments purchased 15,034 34,292 Unrealized depreciation on forward currency contracts 884 — Base management fee payable 8,820 8,906 Incentive fee payable 11,110 9,216 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,834 2,954 Distributions payable 24,534 23,242 Total Liabilities 1,485,211 1,476,043 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 10) Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000,000 and 100,000,000,000 shares authorized, 64,562,265 and 64,562,265 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 65 65 Paid in capital in excess of par value 1,168,384 1,168,384 Total distributable loss (47,307 ) (52,058 ) Total Net Assets 1,121,142 1,116,391 Total Liabilities and Total Net assets $ 2,606,353 $ 2,592,434 Net asset value per share $ 17.37 $ 17.29

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended March 31 For the Three Months

Ended March 31 2023 2022 Income Investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate investments: Interest from investments $ 48,069 $ 34,287 Dividend income 1 108 PIK income 3,840 2,508 Other income 5,248 465 Total investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate investments 57,158 37,368 Investment income from non-controlled/affiliate investments: Interest from investments 2,438 324 Dividend income 1,375 — PIK income 394 1,404 Total investment income from non-controlled/affiliate investments 4,207 1,728 Investment income from controlled affiliate investments: Interest from investments 6,355 3,422 Dividend income 7,017 3,493 Total investment income from controlled affiliate investments 13,372 6,915 Total investment income 74,737 46,011 Expenses Interest and debt financing expenses 19,550 10,643 Base management fee 8,910 8,369 Incentive fee 11,110 3,311 Professional fees 581 390 Directors fees 174 175 Other general and administrative expenses 1,659 1,420 Total expenses, net of fee waivers 41,984 24,308 Net investment income before taxes 32,753 21,703 Income tax expense, including excise tax 595 — Net investment income 32,158 21,703 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (10,651 ) 1,417 Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions (4,213 ) (488 ) Net realized gain (loss) on forward currency exchange contracts (2,385 ) 1,243 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translation 3,767 346 Net change in unrealized appreciation on forward currency exchange contracts 161 1,651 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled/non-affiliate investments 1,388 (5,108 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled/affiliate investments 3,459 5,667 Net change in unrealized appreciation on controlled affiliate investments 5,601 7,250 Total net gains (losses) (2,873 ) 11,978 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 29,285 $ 33,681 Basic and diluted net investment income per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.34 Basic and diluted increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.52 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 64,562,265 64,562,265

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, LP, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, LP. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through March 31, 2023, BCSF has invested approximately $6.6 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This letter may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this letter may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this letter.

