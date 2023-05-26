Bon Natural Life Limited Voted as Vice Chairman Unit of Plant Extract Association

XI’AN, China, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) (“BON” or the “Company”), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced that the Company’s Chairman and CEO – Mr. Yongwei Hu has been elected as the Vice Chairman of Plant Extract Association of China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products (“CCCMHPIE”) and BON has been voted as the Vice Chairman Unit.

“We are honored to be elected as the Vice Chairman Unit of the Plant Extract Association,” said Mr. Hu. “This recognition is a testament to our dedication and efforts to keep providing high-quality products to our customers and consumers in the natural health industry. Our leading position in the industry is fully reflected by being elected as the Vice Chairman Unit by the members of the Plant Extract Association. We believe we will be able to better leverage the resources and relationship to further facilitate our global market expansion, which will translate into our performance growth and overall strength.”

About CCCMHPIE

Founded on May 22, 1989, China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines and Health Products (“CCCMHPIE”) is formed by various economic organization engaged in the R&D, production, trade and investment in the medicines and health industry. CCCMHPIE is a nationwide non-profit organization in China, and one of the six major import & export commerce chambers under the Ministry of Commerce, providing advisory services for member companies’ international economic activities and trading business. CCCMHPIE serves the enterprises in the fields of traditional Chinese medicine, raw materials and preparations for Western medicine, medical devices, equipment for the medical industry, bandages for wounds, biological pharmaceuticals, health care items, and functional cosmetics etc.

About PEA of CCCMHPIE

Plant Extract Association (“PEA”) of CCCMHPIE was established in October 2000, formed by various plant extract enterprises in and out of China. PEA is a professional trade organization that engages in promoting communications between governments and businesses, developing industry standards, bridging the domestic and international markets, and promoting the growth of the Chinese plant extract industry globally.

About Bon Natural Life Limited

The Company focuses on the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds for perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements by their customers. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.bnlus.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the natural, health and personal care market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

